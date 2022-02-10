Scotland’s chief medic accused by Tories of ‘promoting SNP attack’ on Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s chief medic accused by Tories of ‘promoting SNP attack’ on Boris Johnson

The chief medical officer has apologised after he was accused of breaking the civil service rules by appearing to promote SNP criticism of Boris Johnson.
By Justin Bowie
February 10 2022, 12.19pm Updated: February 10 2022, 3.13pm
Professor Sir Gregor Smith shared a message on social media from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf claiming the prime minister is only ending self-isolation laws in England to distract from Downing St party scandals.

But furious Scottish Conservatives say Sir Gregor’s action was “inappropriate” and breached civil service rules bounding him to be impartial in his role.

The professor later confirmed he had withdrawn the retweet and admitted the post contained “political messaging” which he should not have shared.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I RT a message from the Cab Sec as an attempt to contribute to the debate on the isolation period.

“However, on reflection it is clear this contained political messaging alongside the public health info. I have therefore withdrawn the RT and apologise for passing it on.”

Tory public health spokeswoman Sue Webber had blasted the chief medic and demanded a “clear explanation” from him.

‘Distract and deflect’

Mr Yousaf’s tweet read: “Let’s call it what it is, this announcement is an attempt to distract & deflect scrutiny over PM’s behaviour.

“We haven’t seen detail (doubt they have thought it through) and have asked for public health advice this decision was based on, unsurprisingly it hasn’t been forthcoming.”

The prime minister confirmed he plans to bring forward an end to self-isolation rules by a full month as the Omicron wave recedes.

Residents in England who become infected will still be encouraged to quarantine, but will not be bound to do so by law for any set period.

The SNP government are unlikely to follow Westminster’s approach and claim the Tories failed to give them advance notice of the new policy plans.

‘Inappropriate’

Tory MSP Ms Webber said: “It is inappropriate for a civil servant to be promoting political messaging.

“The Civil Service Code emphasises the need for impartiality and objectivity. Those requirements appear to have been clearly broken in this instance.

“He has done good work throughout the pandemic but Professor Smith should be above these SNP political attacks.”

Civil service code rules

The civil service code states that government workers must not “act in a way that is determined by party political considerations”.

Civil servants also must ensure they do not allow their own personal views to determine advice they give or actions they take.

The Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.

