Former SNP health secretary Jeane Freeman lands new job

Former SNP minister Jeane Freeman has been appointed to a key university job after standing down from the Scottish Parliament at last year’s election.

The ex-health secretary, who served in the post during the Covid pandemic, will be an ambassador for Glasgow University’s medical and veterinary sciences department.

Ms Freeman will play a major role in promoting a new £91 million laboratory research project in Govan.

The former Ayrshire MSP said she is “delighted” to take on the post with the medicine and sciences department, which works with more than 7,000 students at the university.

Ms Freeman was first elected to Holyrood in 2016 and immediately became government minister for social security.

In 2018 she was given the health portfolio and became a regular fixture in daily virus briefings at the start of the pandemic.

‘Delighted’

Ms Freeman said: “I am delighted to join the University of Glasgow, and the college of medical, veterinary and life sciences, in this new position of ambassador for community engagement, public health and innovation.

“The university leads many world-changing projects all poised to create real-world impact for people, locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am particularly excited to play a role in the Living Laboratory project in Govan, where working together with all partners, we can realise health benefits for patients and our NHS.”

Hailing her appointment, university principal Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Ms Freeman to the University of Glasgow, in what will be an important role that harnesses her expertise in health policy and community engagement.”

Last December a prominent lawyer said Ms Freeman and first minister Nicola Sturgeon could face criminal charges over decisions to transfer untested patients into care homes during the pandemic.

The government came under heavy criticism from rivals over the number of nursing home residents who died from the virus as it ripped through the country.