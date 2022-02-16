REBECCA McCURDY: Sexual assault is happening in schools across Scotland – I know because it happened to me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REBECCA McCURDY: Sexual assault is happening in schools across Scotland – I know because it happened to me

By Rebecca McCurdy
February 16 2022, 11.26am
Pupil Anna De Garis alleged sexual assault was rife at Crieff High School. For Rebecca McCurdy it sparked memories of her own ordeal.
For the last week I’ve been reporting on allegations of sexual assault at Crieff High School but this is a problem right across Scotland.

I know because it happened to me.

Speaking to alleged victims about their trauma brought it home for me that I was a victim too.

My attacker was known to me only by name – he wasn’t in my year and we’d never interacted before.

And yet, surrounded by hundreds of other pupils and encouraged by his friend, he believed he had the right to grab me from behind and grope me in broad daylight.

I’d manage to fight him off but I’ve never been able to shake the fear of what could have happened had we not been outside a school with hundreds of eyes on us.

I felt far too vulnerable to continue towards my home so a friend escorted me back to the school where I immediately reported it to my head teacher.

I was lucky because she immediately believed and supported me.

But that isn’t something that happens in every scenario, and I can understand why some young women would feel too afraid or embarrassed to report sexual assault.

School sexual assault made me fearful

The brave stories from current and former Crieff pupils tell us girls and women still feel unsafe in areas like schools – the very places where we are supposed to feel safe.

Crieff High School Anna De Garis
An independent investigation is probing complaints about sexual assault at Crieff High School after pupil Anna De Garis wrote an open letter making a series of allegations.

I missed school for several days after I’d been assaulted.

When I decided to escalate it further with the police, I had to relay exactly where and how the boy had put his hands on me.

He’d meant it as a joke, he said.

But his idea of a joke has stayed with me almost 10 years later.

In the eyes of the boy’s family, I was the evil person trying to ruin a teenager’s life.

Rebecca McCurdy in her school year book.

It became too much for me and I eventually dropped it – afraid of ruining someone’s life over a ‘joke’.

But he’d ruined mine.

He’d ruined my fearlessness.

We can speak up – but who is listening?

I, like thousands of other women, will always be fearful of walking home alone.

Violence against women
A message on the streets of Dundee following the murder of Sarah Everard in London. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

I’ll always feel afraid when a man is walking behind me.

But I’ve learned that if we don’t speak up for ourselves, no one else will.

The fact that girls are still being victims of misogyny, sexual assault and harassment in schools is shocking.

And it shouldn’t take a 16-year-old Crieff pupil to write an open letter before we all take notice.

Rebecca McCurdy is a reporter on The Courier’s schools and families team.

‘I was terrified to speak out’: Former Crieff High pupil Sophie opens up about ‘culture’ of homophobic bullying and says alleged sexual assaults were brushed off by staff

