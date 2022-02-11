Exclusive: Crieff High pupil’s ‘extremely powerful’ testimony draws pledge from government minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exclusive: Crieff High pupil’s ‘extremely powerful’ testimony draws pledge from government minister

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged schools to listen to pupils after an open letter to Crieff High School raised concerns about racism, homophobia and sexist bullying.
By Rebecca McCurdy
February 11 2022, 1.09pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged schools to listen to pupil concerns in light of Crieff High School pupil Anna De Garis' open letter. Graphic by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.
The letter, written by S5 pupil Anna De Garis, found that more than half of the pupils surveyed had experienced sexism, while a third had been sexually harassed.

Some of the claims made in Anna’s letter include groups of male students sexually assaulting and harassing female students, teachers making sexist jokes, while LGBTQ+ pupils were allegedly threatened and abused.

Ms Somerville spoke exclusively with The Courier to address bullying in schools.

And she commended the bravery of pupils who have come forward with incidences of bullying in local schools.

Crieff High pupil Anna De Garis, 16.

That includes Anna’s letter to the Perthshire school, where she alleges racism, homophobia, transphobia and sexism were “rife”.

Ms Somerville said the letter penned by the 16-year-old, and the testimonies within her research, were “extremely powerful”.

And she has urged schools and local authorities to consider what more they can be doing to ensure this type of behaviour is not tolerated.

It comes after Anna said she left the school in tears after a failed attempt at resolution with her head teacher.

Pupils, Ms Somerville said, will tell us whether they think more can be done to help them address bullying – and leaders must be ready to listen.

She said: “I’ve been reading the personal stories from young people, particularly some of the young women that have come forward.

“I think as we go forward as a government – and it’s the same for local authorities – we need to listen to our young people.

“We need to ensure that if they are saying there is more that we could be doing then we need to all be open enough to listen to that and respond to that.

“Certainly that is the way I am intending to move forward, particularly after the really brave testimonies that some of the young people have brought forward.”

Crieff High School.

A quarter of Crieff High School pupils who responded to Anna’s survey said they had experienced racism while at school and 44.2% had suffered homophobic abuse.

Her research, however, found that just 8.3% of pupils felt their school had followed through with a complaint that had been made.

Perth and Kinross Council have since launched an investigation into the claims made in the letter.

Ms Somerville added the government would work with schools to tackle issues such as misogyny, racism and homophobic bullying.

She said: “I’m really struck by the stories and I’m very keen to challenge ourselves in government to see what more we can do, particularly around some of the aspects of misogyny and the acceptance of how some of these behaviours has been normalised amongst our young people.

“It simply cannot be. If it becomes normalised within our schools then unfortunately it becomes normalised in society and that is an exceptionally dangerous place to be.”

Crieff High: Council U-turn over probe at under-fire school

