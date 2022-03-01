‘Lack of clarity’ on sanctions after Inverness-Moscow flight row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Lack of clarity’ on sanctions after Inverness-Moscow flight row

Scotland's transport secretary is calling for clarity on sanctions imposed on Russia, after a private flight left Inverness for Moscow on Saturday.
By Adele Merson
March 1 2022, 5.22pm Updated: March 1 2022, 6.22pm
A row has broken out after a Moscow-bound flight left Inverness Airport on Saturday - after sanctions were put in place.

Scotland’s transport secretary is calling for clarity on sanctions imposed on Russia, after a private flight left Inverness for Moscow on Saturday.

Michael Matheson faced questions at Holyroood over the incident, which has sparked questions over “loopholes” in restrictions.

Following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, a Notice of Air Missions order was issued banning all services operated by aircraft owned, operated, leased or registered in Russia in UK airspace on Friday.

But on Saturday, an Estonian-registered jet operated by private jet firm Panaviatic left Inverness for Moscow.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro-Johnston asked the cabinet secretary to give a commitment he would investigate.

‘Delay’ in information

Mr Matheson confirmed an order was issued but said there was a “delay” in information being provided by the Civil Aviation Authority to airport operators which was “not provided on Friday itself”.

The transport secretary said the flight had been given clearance by air traffic control service NATS as “complying with the sanctions regime in place at that particular point”.

He continued: “So the proper procedures were followed at that particular point but clearly there are some areas where there is a lack of clarity around some aspects of the sanctions regime.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson.

“These are matters we will continue to pursue with the UK government to ensure everyone has clarity of the detail around how the sanctions should be applied and agencies can be in a position where they can sufficiently enforce them.”

A row had  broken out between SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps over the incident.

Mr Blackford claimed Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) was only informed of the regulations 24 hours after they came into effect, and after the flight had departed.

He called for Mr Shapps to “tighten the restrictions” so there are not “loopholes that allow flights with a final destination of Moscow”.

However, the UK transport secretary hit back at the SNP politician and rebuffed the claim that HIAL had not been informed of the sanctions.

A spokesman for the airport previously said the private jet departed prior to a notification from the Civil Aviation Authority being received at 7.15pm that day.

He added that UK agencies had been contacted before the decision to fly, including from the NATS Centre at Prestwick.

A Department for Transport spokesman said:“The UK has imposed a ban on all aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a person connected with Russia, or which is registerin Russia, flying in UK airspace.

“A NOTAM (Notice to Aviation) was issued on February 25 by NATS on behalf of the UK Government informing all aviation stakeholders and a SIREN was also issued by the CAA on the 26th.

“It is the responsibility of aviation stakeholders to ensure they are monitoring and complying with NOTAMs.”

