Home Business & Environment Transport

Dundee council chiefs deliver on delayed cycling promise with fresh route gritting plan

By Scott Milne
March 1 2022, 5.46pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.08am
Cycle campaigner Russell Pepper
Cycle campaigner Russell Pepper

Dundee council chiefs have announced plans to grit key cycle routes in the city.

If approved, council bosses will invest near £40,000 a year in treating 10 miles of the city’s cycle network.

Several cyclists reported serious accidents in winter 2020-21 leading to calls for treatment from 2021/22.

But council bosses couldn’t find the funding and have instead come back with a proposal for next winter and onwards.

Tayside Contracts will carry out the work on the National Cycle Network Route 1 and 77.

Who has welcomed the plans?

Dundee Cycle Forum chairman Russell Pepper first raised the issue in a deputation to councillors.

He praised the fresh proposal, describing it as “exciting” and “great stuff”.

He offered his “kudos” to councillors for “leading on this and progressing active travel in Dundee.”

Mark Flynn is Dundee City Council’s city development convener.

He said cyclists will soon be able to use their bikes to get around “whatever the weather”.

He added: “While people always need to take care and ride or walk according to the weather conditions, it would mean the routes are more useable, more often.”

Route 77 heads west along Riverside while route 1 is perhaps the city’s most popular, linking the V&A museum with Broughty Ferry.

Why was gritting cycle paths ever in question?

Cycle campaigners were calling on gritting cycle paths to be treated as a matter of urgency this winter.

Council leader John Alexander had previously given assurances officials would look into “reshaping” funding to allow for gritting on Dundee cycle paths for winter 2021/2022.

But they did not follow up on those assurances for the coming winter.

Councillor Flynn said Brexit and other issues made procuring equipment difficult.

What happens next?

Councillors will discuss the latest proposal on March 7.

If approved, gritting will begin in winter 2022.

The operation will cost nearly £40,000 annually, council officials estimate, which will be “contained within the city development budget“.

Dundee council officials have informed neighbouring councils about the plans for “consideration of service… outwith Dundee,” according to the report.

