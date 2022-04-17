Nicola Sturgeon ‘confident’ most Scots will keep wearing face masks after rules relax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicola Sturgeon ‘confident’ most Scots will keep wearing face masks after rules relax

Nicola Sturgeon says she has "confidence" most people across Scotland will continue to wear face masks after rules are eased.
By Adele Merson
April 17 2022, 12.47pm Updated: April 17 2022, 4.51pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The final coronavirus regulations will be lifted across Scotland from Monday in a milestone moment for the country.

This includes removing the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport, in shops and other indoor settings.

However, the Scottish Government advises the public to keep wearing masks as Covid-19 continues to spread.

Speaking to PA news agency, she said: “I’m not saying every single person will (continue to wear masks), people will make their own decisions.

“But I think, just as the vast majority of people have abided by all that we’ve asked of them over the last two years – not because politicians have been asking or the law necessarily has required it – because people understand that the best way to protect themselves and protect those they love is to abide by these really sensible, basic precautions against the spread of a virus.

Nicola Sturgeon

“We can’t keep things in law beyond a point where that is deemed to be proportionate, so we will move the face covering requirement out of law and into guidance.”

The SNP leader added that continuing to wear a face covering will protect others – including those who are more “clinically vulnerable”.

Face coverings will no longer be a legal requirement from Monday.

A weekly Covid-19 survey produced by the Office for National Statistics found that around one in every 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to April 9, a drop on recent weeks.

All Covid-19 restrictions will be dropped by the Scottish Government from Monday.

But some previous mandatory arrangements will become “strong advice”.

There are numerous changes coming over the next couple of weeks with regards to PCR and lateral flow (LFD) testing and self-isolation advice.

After April 30, people with Covid-19 symptoms will no longer need to test or self-isolate.

But public health advice for those with symptoms will be to stay at home until they feel better, to reduce the risk of infecting other people.

