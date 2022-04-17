Nicola Sturgeon ‘confident’ most Scots will keep wearing face masks after rules relax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon says she has “confidence” most people across Scotland will continue to wear face masks after rules are eased.

The final coronavirus regulations will be lifted across Scotland from Monday in a milestone moment for the country.

This includes removing the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport, in shops and other indoor settings.

However, the Scottish Government advises the public to keep wearing masks as Covid-19 continues to spread.

Speaking to PA news agency, she said: “I’m not saying every single person will (continue to wear masks), people will make their own decisions.

“But I think, just as the vast majority of people have abided by all that we’ve asked of them over the last two years – not because politicians have been asking or the law necessarily has required it – because people understand that the best way to protect themselves and protect those they love is to abide by these really sensible, basic precautions against the spread of a virus.

“We can’t keep things in law beyond a point where that is deemed to be proportionate, so we will move the face covering requirement out of law and into guidance.”

The SNP leader added that continuing to wear a face covering will protect others – including those who are more “clinically vulnerable”.

She continued: “Yes, I’ve got confidence in the good sense and the responsibility of the people across Scotland.”

A weekly Covid-19 survey produced by the Office for National Statistics found that around one in every 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to April 9, a drop on recent weeks.

All Covid-19 restrictions will be dropped by the Scottish Government from Monday.

But some previous mandatory arrangements will become “strong advice”.

There are numerous changes coming over the next couple of weeks with regards to PCR and lateral flow (LFD) testing and self-isolation advice.

After April 30, people with Covid-19 symptoms will no longer need to test or self-isolate.

But public health advice for those with symptoms will be to stay at home until they feel better, to reduce the risk of infecting other people.