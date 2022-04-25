Sue Gray’s full report could be ‘so damaging Boris Johnson has to quit’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sue Gray’s full partygate report is set to be “excoriating” and could be enough to end Boris Johnson’s spell as prime minister, it’s been claimed.

A senior official told The Times that the probe findings will make things “incredibly difficult” for the Tory leader who still insists he won’t quit.

Mr Johnson, his wife and Rishi Sunak have all been fined for attending a birthday bash held for him at Downing Street in June 2020.

The prime minister could face further fines for lockdown breaches including a garden party which he insisted was a “work event”.

The full version of Sue Gray’s report has been held back while police investigations remain ongoing.

A scale-backed version of the senior civil servant’s findings criticised the government for “failures for leadership”.

‘Excoriating’ report

An official told The Times: “Sue’s report is excoriating. It will make things incredibly difficult for the prime minister.

“There’s an immense amount of pressure on her — her report could be enough to end him.”

The prime minister has faced renewed calls to quit in recent weeks from Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon and some of his own MPs.

Senior Brexiteer Steve Baker turned on his party leader in the House of Commons last week in a major blow to Mr Johnson.

MPs voted in favour of a motion to hold an investigation into whether the Conservative PM misled parliament when he insisted no lockdown rules had been broken.

It was initially expected Tory MPs would be told to vote against the proposal, but they were instead given a free vote over fears many would rebel.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted the public want to move on from the partygate scandal.

He has been backed in recent weeks by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

The Holyrood Conservative chief called for his boss to quit in January, but now believes he should remain in his post due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.