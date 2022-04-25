Sue Gray’s full report could be ‘so damaging Boris Johnson has to quit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sue Gray’s full report could be ‘so damaging Boris Johnson has to quit’

Sue Gray’s full partygate report is set to be “excoriating” and could be enough to end Boris Johnson’s spell as prime minister, it’s been claimed.
By Justin Bowie
April 25 2022, 9.44am Updated: April 25 2022, 1.15pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Boris Johnson and Sue Gray.
A senior official told The Times that the probe findings will make things “incredibly difficult” for the Tory leader who still insists he won’t quit.

Mr Johnson, his wife and Rishi Sunak have all been fined for attending a birthday bash held for him at Downing Street in June 2020.

The prime minister could face further fines for lockdown breaches including a garden party which he insisted was a “work event”.

The full version of Sue Gray’s report has been held back while police investigations remain ongoing.

A scale-backed version of the senior civil servant’s findings criticised the government for “failures for leadership”.

‘Excoriating’ report

An official told The Times: “Sue’s report is excoriating. It will make things incredibly difficult for the prime minister.

“There’s an immense amount of pressure on her — her report could be enough to end him.”

The prime minister has faced renewed calls to quit in recent weeks from Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon and some of his own MPs.

Senior Brexiteer Steve Baker turned on his party leader in the House of Commons last week in a major blow to Mr Johnson.

MPs voted in favour of a motion to hold an investigation into whether the Conservative PM misled parliament when he insisted no lockdown rules had been broken.

It was initially expected Tory MPs would be told to vote against the proposal, but they were instead given a free vote over fears many would rebel.

Douglas Ross has backed Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted the public want to move on from the partygate scandal.

He has been backed in recent weeks by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

The Holyrood Conservative chief called for his boss to quit in January, but now believes he should remain in his post due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

