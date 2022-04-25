IN PICTURES: Angus half-marathon back up and running after two-year break By Graham Brown April 25 2022, 9.48am Updated: April 25 2022, 10.44am The Angus half-marathon returned after a two-year Covid absence. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Angus half-marathon returned to Monikie Country Park for the first time in three years. A field of more than 130 runners tackled Sunday’s challenging route. It started and finished at the country park, taking runners on a tough circuit through Monikie, Kellas, Kingennie and Newbigging. Runners at the Monikie start line. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. A stiff breeze added to the test. The event drew entrants from across Scotland. And first across the line was Andrew Taylor of Dundee Road Runners in a time of one hour 20 minutes and 17 seconds. The field sets off through the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. He finished more than two minutes’ ahead of Aberdeen Metro’s Jamie Coventry, who was the first veteran across the line (1:23:40). Runners set off on the testing 13-mile route. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Neil Nairn of Kilmarnock was the first SuperVet, in third place overall (1:25:41). Gemma Dolan of Monifieth was the first female home. The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier crossed the country park finish line in 1:34:08. Full results from the half-marathon are available here. More pictures from the Angus half-marathon Monikie’s ducks seemed happy with the extra company. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. The field streams out of the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. The runners head out of the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Runners ready for the off. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. The start of the race. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Setting off from the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Raheem Sterling eyes up Wayne Rooney’s record in Champions League Dundee Game store hit by break-in as police also probe thefts of boat and car Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to forget Real Madrid’s history Electrician Michael McKenna insists Arbroath will be wired up for Kilmarnock showdown – once they finish day jobs