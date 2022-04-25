IN PICTURES: Angus half-marathon back up and running after two-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Angus half-marathon returned to Monikie Country Park for the first time in three years.

A field of more than 130 runners tackled Sunday’s challenging route.

It started and finished at the country park, taking runners on a tough circuit through Monikie, Kellas, Kingennie and Newbigging.

A stiff breeze added to the test.

The event drew entrants from across Scotland.

And first across the line was Andrew Taylor of Dundee Road Runners in a time of one hour 20 minutes and 17 seconds.

He finished more than two minutes’ ahead of Aberdeen Metro’s Jamie Coventry, who was the first veteran across the line (1:23:40).

Neil Nairn of Kilmarnock was the first SuperVet, in third place overall (1:25:41).

Gemma Dolan of Monifieth was the first female home.

The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier crossed the country park finish line in 1:34:08.

Full results from the half-marathon are available here.

