IN PICTURES: Angus half-marathon back up and running after two-year break

By Graham Brown
April 25 2022, 9.48am Updated: April 25 2022, 10.44am
The Angus half-marathon returned after a two-year Covid absence. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
The Angus half-marathon returned after a two-year Covid absence. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The Angus half-marathon returned to Monikie Country Park for the first time in three years.

A field of more than 130 runners tackled Sunday’s challenging route.

It started and finished at the country park, taking runners on a tough circuit through Monikie, Kellas, Kingennie and Newbigging.

Angus half-marathon
Runners at the Monikie start line. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

A stiff breeze added to the test.

The event drew entrants from across Scotland.

And first across the line was Andrew Taylor of Dundee Road Runners in a time of one hour 20 minutes and 17 seconds.

Angus half-marathon
The field sets off through the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

He finished more than two minutes’ ahead of Aberdeen Metro’s Jamie Coventry, who was the first veteran across the line (1:23:40).

Angus half marathon
Runners set off on the testing 13-mile route. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Neil Nairn of Kilmarnock was the first SuperVet, in third place overall (1:25:41).

Gemma Dolan of Monifieth was the first female home.

The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier crossed the country park finish line in 1:34:08.

Full results from the half-marathon are available here.

More pictures from the Angus half-marathon

Monikie country park
Monikie’s ducks seemed happy with the extra company. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Monikie country park
The field streams out of the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Amus half-marathon
The runners head out of the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Angus half-marathon
Runners ready for the off. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Angus half-marathon
The start of the race. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Angus half-marathon
Setting off from the country park. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

