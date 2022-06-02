Former Dundee councillor Gregor Murray cleared over social media ‘harassment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Dundee councillor Gregor Murray cleared over social media ‘harassment’

By Derek Healey
June 2 2022, 12.34pm Updated: June 2 2022, 3.16pm
Gregor Murray.
Gregor Murray.

A former Dundee councillor has been cleared over disrespectful and harassing behaviour towards a member of the public.

A Standards Commission hearing found Gregor Murray “made public and serious accusations” about the individual “without sufficient justification”.

But following consideration of the politician’s right to freedom of expression, it said a formal ruling of a breach of the Code of Conduct and a sanction “could not be justified”.

Gregor Murray is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them.

Murray was Scotland’s first openly non-binary councillor and served on Dundee City Council until May’s local elections.

What did the panel find?

At the hearing, it was not disputed that in June 2021 the former children and families convener made public accusations that the complainer, a public law solicitor, had bullied and intimidated trans people.

Murray also alleged that the complainer’s employer, a prominent charity law centre, used public money to defend transphobia.

Tricia Stewart, who chaired the hearing panel, said: “The panel found that former Cllr Murray made public and serious accusations about a member of the public, without sufficient justification.

“The panel found that former Cllr Murray could have expressed their views on the member of the public’s beliefs in a more appropriate manner, without resorting to making offensive and disrespectful personal and public attacks that amounted to harassment”.

‘Not sufficiently offensive’

Panel members were satisfied Murray was “commenting on matter of public concern, namely issues concerning the debate on gender recognition and trans rights”.

It considered that the former councillor “would attract the enhanced protection of freedom of expression afforded to politicians, including local politicians” under human rights legislation.

“The decision to hold this hearing achieved nothing but contributed to the continued decline in my mental health.”

Gregor Murray

The panel said the comments were not sufficiently offensive and gratuitous to justify a restriction on their right to freedom of expression.

Members were “ultimately satisfied that former Cllr Murray was attempting to express their opinion about the complainer’s views and position in a polarised debate, albeit they had done so in a particularly inappropriate manner”.

What did Gregor Murray say?

Murray commented on the decision at length on social media.

“First of all, the decision to hold this hearing achieved nothing but contributed to the continued decline in my mental health,” the former councillor responded.

“It is only the second time in history the Standards Commission has had a hearing for someone after an investigation by the Ethical Standards Commission has found that there has been no breach.”

And they added: “I cannot understand how the extreme cost to the public purse of all of this can be justified.

“How is this in the public interest in any way, shape, or form?”

A history of social media rows

We reported that Murray quit as Dundee’s children and families convener in 2018 in the wake of a string of social media rows.

The then-North East councillor apologised for a series of expletive-laden outbursts on Twitter after an anti-trans protest at a London Pride event.

The former convener then faced calls to stand down following the discovery of further foul and abusive comments on the news aggregation site Reddit.

Murray was later suspended as a councillor for two months for using “terms that were insulting and offensive”.

An internal SNP complaints procedure was launched against Murray in April 2019 for allegedly “abusing” then-party colleague Joan McAlpine during an online spat over transgender issues.

Murray quit the party the following month citing institutional transphobia.

