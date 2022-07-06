Humza Yousaf criticised for ‘moving goalposts’ on hospital waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humza Yousaf criticised for ‘moving goalposts’ on hospital waiting times

By Rachel Amery
July 6 2022, 5.09pm Updated: July 6 2022, 5.17pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf has been criticised for lowering the bar when it comes to hospital waiting times.

The health secretary visited Perth Royal Infirmary on Wednesday to unveil what he described as “ambitious” new targets to address spiralling waits for appointments.

This includes a promise to give patients who have been waiting for more than two years an appointment by the end of next month in “most specialities”.

But opposition parties criticised the announcement, saying the government has set a “low bar target”.

Promise to give patients appointments

Currently around one in eight Scots are waiting for a hospital appointment.

At the end of March 2022, 6.9% of people waiting for an appointment had waited longer than a year and 0.7% had been waiting for longer than two years.

The health secretary says “most” patients who have been waiting two years will now receive an outpatient appointment by the end of August.

This is what the government is now promising:

Outpatients

  • Those waiting more than two years will get an appointment by the end of August 2022.
  • Those waiting more than 18 months will get an appointment by the end of December 2022.
  • Those waiting more than one year will get an appointment by the end of March 2023.

Inpatients

  • Those waiting more than two years will get an appointment by the end of September 2022.
  • Those waiting more than 18 months will get an appointment by the end of September 2023.
  • Those waiting more than one year will get an appointment by the end of September 2024.

‘Waiting lists are soaring’

Opposition parties accused the government of “moving the goalposts” to suit their own needs.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “After months of failure to tackle the crisis in the NHS, Humza Yousaf has decided to move the goalposts in order to massage the figures.

“The facts are clear – waiting lists are soaring, A&E is in disarray and staff are burned out.

Jackie Baillie MSP

“Only substantial action to support staff will help save lives – not setting the bar lower and lower.”

Craig Hoy MSP, the Conservatives’ health spokesman, insisted the “modest targets” illustrate the scale of the problems.

He said: “It ought to be a given that no patient should ever have to wait more than two years for any kind of NHS treatment, rather than a low bar target for Humza Yousaf to aspire to.”

Mr Hoy also said the government cannot meet these new “unambitious” targets without increasing staff numbers and resources within the NHS.

It may take years, says health secretary

Mr Yousaf admitted clearing the waiting list backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic “will take months and years”.

He said the government is focused on “protecting” elective care, and recognises too many people are waiting too long to get hospital treatment.

Humza Yousaf.

Mr Yousaf added: “From speaking to patients and clinicians across the country, I know there is a physical and mental consequence in having to wait a long period to be treat.

“That is why addressing long waits is a key focus of our plan for NHS recovery.

“We know there will be another wave of Covid, and the next wave could be even more transmissible.

“That will clearly affect these targets but we will do our best to keep on top of health boards and monitor their progress.

“It will take months and years given the pressure.”

