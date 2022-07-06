Scores of summer activities for families and youngsters in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families and youngsters in Perthshire are being invited to take part in a host of activities this summer.

Sessions are running across the area from Monday to Friday, this month and throughout August.

As well as paid-for pursuits, organisations and groups have teamed up with Perth and Kinross Council to support families on low incomes during the school holidays. by offering free activities for youngsters.

You can find out what’s happening in your area below.

Funding for summer activities

Perth and Kinross Council was awarded £242,363 from the Scottish Government for summer activities this year.

This is in addition to the council’s own funding investment of £54,000 which is being used to support families experiencing hardship during school holiday periods through a ‘Fuelled for Fun’ project.

Examples of projects supported include:

Activities for Young Carers organised by Perth and Kinross Association of Voluntary Service (KAVS).

Holiday activities for children/young people and families organised by the council’s community link workers, parenting and family learning team and a number of schools.

Holiday activities for children/young people and families organised by the council’s community link workers, parenting and family learning team and a number of schools. External organisations are offering activities including Perth Autism Support, Perthshire Women’s Aid, Home Start Perth and Kinross, Live Active Leisure and Culture Perth and Kinross.

Education and Children’s Services has also made funding available to assist local youth groups around Perth and Kinross to deliver activities such as swimming, water sports, cooking and music.

Perth

The Black Watch is offering a summer programme of family crafts and activities for five to 11-year-olds at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Hay Street.

‘Around the World with The Black Watch’ is giving youngsters the opportunity to discover some of the incredible places The Black Watch has visited over the last 300 years.

The cost is £3.50 per session with the chance to buy two sessions and get a third free. Sessions run every Tuesday until August 30, from 11am to noon and 1-2pm. Advance booking required.

P7 transition cookery sessions are taking place at Bertha Park on July 13, 14, August 1, 3, 10 and 11. Advance booking required.

Support Help and Integration in Perthshire (SCIO) is hosting a holiday club for children, with additional support needs and disabilities, aged five to 11-years-old and over 12s, at Fairview School in Oakbank Crescent. Places need to be booked.

Perth Autism Support is offering summer activities for pre-school, primary and secondary school children from July 11 to August 8 at its base and elsewhere. For information on costs and to book visit: Perth Autism Support

Mindspace in York Place is offering sessions on: Managing Change for primary 7 children (July 11, 11.30am to 12.30pm), Expressing Emotions through Creative Play for 8-10 year olds (July 20, 10.30am to 3pm); a Walk in the Park: The North Inch, meeting at Bell’s Sports Centre, for 13 to 15-year-olds on July 25, 11am-1pm as well as anxiety management workshops on August 1 and 15. Advance booking required.

YMCA Tayside is offering opportunities this summer for young people to play football and to learn how to code for computers.

Activities are aimed at children aged 12 and over with drop ins taking place at the Kinnoull Street premises every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from July 12 to August 4, 1.30pm-3.30pm. Activity days will also be taking place and booking for these is essential.

A free Jungle Adventure Holiday Club for five to 11-year-olds is taking place at Perth Baptist Church Centre from August 10-12 from 8.15 am to 3.15pm. Donations towards running costs are welcome. Booking required.

Blairgowrie

The Strathmore Centre for Youth Development, based at Wellmeadow House in Gas Brae, is hosting a free summer activity holiday programme from July 11 to August 8. Activities include den decorating, a go kart workshop, woodwork-making pallet furniture, pizza making, sports and games. Booking required.

Alyth Youth Partnership is offering free activities for young people aged 12 and over this summer. The sessions will be held at Alyth and other locations. For more information, visit: Alyth Youth Partnership.

Dunkeld

Birnam Arts Ballet School is offering a three day Summer Dance Camp for children aged five to 18. It runs from August 3-5 at 10am-1pm. Cost is £54 for children/students. Advance booking is required.

Kinross

7 transition cookery play sessions for children aged 11 to 18 are taking place at Loch Leven Campus from 10am-12.30pm: July 6, 13,14, August 1, 3, 10 and 11. Booking required.

Additional leisure activities

Live Active Leisure is offering a summer programme of activities from now until August 14. These are taking place at Bell’s Sports Centre, Live Active Loch Leven, Perth Leisure Pool, Strathearn Campus, Live Active Blairgowrie and Breadalbane Campus.

Fun activities are on offer for pre-school children up to teenagers including swimming lessons, sports camps, supervised gym sessions, multi-sports and soft play. To find out more and to book visit: Live Active Leisure Summer Programme

‘Pleased to support summer holiday initiatives’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are pleased to be supporting a diverse range of summer holiday initiatives around Perth and Kinross through our own funding and that allocated to us by the Scottish Government.

“The provision also complements wider investment in school aged childcare and free school meal replacements for eligible families.” Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson

“This will deliver targeted provision aligned with the national mission to tackle child poverty and support families most in need as well as more general holiday activities and childcare.

“The provision also complements wider investment in school aged childcare and free school meal replacements for eligible families.”

The spokesperson added that programmes are also taking place in Blairgowrie, Aberfeldy and at Willowgate Activity Centre in Perth.

To further complement the summer offer, the Council’s services for young people team will also open their doors in Perth for drop in sessions from noon to 6pm on Mondays and Fridays at their @Scott Street base.

Further details of events taking place and how to book is available on the Perth & Kinross Council website.