The Open at St Andrews: SNP transport chief Jenny Gilruth faces backlash over lack of trains

By Rachel Amery
July 12 2022, 5.34pm Updated: July 12 2022, 5.47pm
Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth is Scotland's transport minister

Scottish transport chief Jenny Gilruth is facing anger over a lack of trains for the estimated 300,000 people descending on St Andrews for the Open golf championship.

On Monday, ScotRail’s train drivers voted to accept a pay increase of 5%, bringing an end to the months of travel disruption.

The breakthrough was hailed by Ms Gilruth, a Fife MSP in charge of overseeing the nationalised train service.

But she faced a backlash when it emerged there is still no clear date for a return to normal service, leaving the hundreds of thousands of golf fans without a reliable train service from other parts of the UK.

The Scottish Government is now being branded “incompetent” for not doing taking swifter action when an international event like The Open is being held.

Official advice to avoid using rail travel has made an international mockery of our environmental aims.

– Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson.

A record-breaking number of tickets were sold for The 150th Open being held this week on the Fife town’s Old Course.

But only “limited” trains are running to and from the nearest station, Leuchars, because of a major dispute between rail unions and the government.

Around 700 services were slashed at the end of May.

‘It’s infuriating to watch’

Opposition parties say the SNP “squandered” the opportunity to showcase Scotland on the international stage.

St Andrews’ local Lib Dem Wendy Chamberlain demanded a a full train timetable to be reinstated.

The North East Fife MP said: “Tourists and commuters can breathe a sigh of relief after weeks of cancellations.

“However it has come too late in the day for those travelling to The Open in St Andrews.”

Wendy Chamberlain MP is backing the campaign for paid miscarriage leave
Wendy Chamberlain MP

She added: “Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in my constituency this week but there is still no guarantee that they will be able to rely on the rail network to get there.

“The transport secretary needs to set out what will be done to prevent visitors to the home of golf getting stranded this week.

“We need to see a comprehensive timetable of when services will be up and running again so that no one finds themselves waiting on a train which will never come.”

‘Dithered’

Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the transport minister has “dithered, delayed and passed the buck on the ScotRail dispute”.

He added: “After two years of pandemic hardships, Scotland’s tourism and hospitality industry needs all the help it can get to bounce back.

“So it’s infuriating to watch fantastic opportunities like The Open being squandered due to SNP incompetence.”

Graham Simpson MSP

A number of other major events, such as the TRNSMT music festival and the Euros play-off at Hampden Park were also hit with train disruption.

Mr Simpson said: “Official advice to avoid using rail travel has made an international mockery of our environmental aims.

“Scotland’s economy simply can’t afford this level of incompetence.”

Leuchars Railway Station

The Open is expected to generate around £200 million to the local economy over the course of the week.

‘Limited trains’

When trying to buy tickets to Leuchars Railway Station online, ScotRail warns commuters there will only be “a very limited number of trains” and that spectators should consider finding another way to get to and from The Open.

This is despite there being less than 800 public car parking spaces available in the whole town.

The Courier asked for a statement from Ms Gilruth but was told that was not possible because she is on holiday.

Ms Gilruth had commented on social media on Monday to say: “Really please we now have a resolution to the Aslef union pay dispute in Scotland, this is welcome news for staff and passengers alike.

“ScotRail are now working at pace to reintroduce the normal timetable.”

We have asked officials for their response instead.

ScotRail temporary timetable to go – but too late for golf fans travelling to The Open in St Andrews

