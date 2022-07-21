5 big tasks Boris Johnson leaves behind in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 big tasks Boris Johnson leaves behind in Tayside and Fife

Whoever is chosen as Boris Johnson's successor as Tory leader and prime minister will have their work cut out in Scotland.
By Justin Bowie
July 21 2022, 11.52am Updated: July 21 2022, 12.24pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
As the constitutional row rages on, the next incumbent of Number 10 will play a key role in shaping the futures of people living in Tayside and Fife.

Mr Johnson leaves behind a heaving inbox and a party at Westminster that was at times at loggerheads with their counterparts at Holyrood.

With Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss now set to go head-to-head in a race to win over the party faithful, we take a look at what each of their premierships could mean for you.

1 – Breaking down the ‘yellow wall’

Penny Mordaunt went into the leadership contest saying she would smash the SNP’s “yellow wall” in Scotland – a twist on the Tory conquest of Labour’s “red wall” in England.

Convincing SNP voters in Dundee – 2014’s Yes City – to change their allegiance may prove a difficult task for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

independence march traffic
An independence march in Dundee.

In May’s council elections the Tories were punished for Mr Johnson’s lockdown scandals and the party lost control of Perth and Kinross council.

The next PM will need to do better to have a fighting chance of protecting the union.

2 – Fight against drug deaths

Soaring drug deaths in Scotland have developed into a national emergency over the past half-decade.

Dundee has been at the heart of the crisis with one the worst overdose rates.

The SNP have regularly been accused of failing to act over the scandal, but they insist they need more power from Westminster.

A ceremony held on International Overdose Awareness Day in 2018 displayed crosses to mark a record number of drug deaths in Dundee.
A ceremony held on International Overdose Awareness Day displayed crosses to mark a record number of drug deaths in Dundee.

Mr Johnson was opposed to drug consumption rooms – so-called safe places for users.

Could a new PM change direction and work with the SNP and others on the scandal in Scotland?

3 – Levelling Up

Mr Johnson used the loose term “levelling up” to underline one of his main policy goals after becoming Tory leader.

His government’s stated aim was to reduce inequality by giving cash to struggling areas.

But there are fears some areas in Tayside could be left behind as funds are dished out across Britain.

A row erupted after it emerged Dundee City Council did not make a first round bid for support.

An application from Angus Council for £18 million has also now been halted.

Both councils will have opportunities to send in bids further down the road, but critics have warned the Levelling Up scheme risks encroaching on devolution.

European cash is drying up and Brexit was supposed to come with new financial support. The new leader will need to demonstrate how and where.

4 – Tackling the cost of living crisis

For some voters, party politics and constitutional debates seem insignificant next to the cost of living crisis which has gripped Britain.

Energy bills will soar this winter and a hard time could lie ahead for families already struggling.

Drivers in Tayside and Fife have also been feeling the squeeze due to soaring petrol costs.

Tayside hospitality firms warn they are being forced to close their doors for good as inflation continues to rise.

But at a time when poverty campaigners warn people need extra cash, some Tory leadership candidates have instead vowed sweeping tax cuts.

5 – Transport woes

Scotland’s transport infrastructure has been the focus of some anger, with delayed ferry projects and constant rail disruption.

While transport is run from Holyrood, Tory ministers have previously threatened to bypass the Scottish Parliament and step in on key issues.

The SNP promised to dual 80 miles of the A9 before coming to power in 2007, but only two of the 11 sections have been completed to date.

With time rapidly running out to meet the original 2025 completion date, a review of the financing and timetable was due to be completed by summer last year.

But we revealed earlier this year that the blueprint is still being drawn up.

Rory McIlroy walks up the 18th at the conclusion of the 150th Open.

Meanwhile UK Government-owned rail service LNER was brought in to run extra services during The Open after ScotRail services were slashed.

Scottish transport chief Jenny Gilruth faced anger over the lack of trains prior to the announcement, with around 290,000 descending on St Andrews for the golf championship.

It remains to be seen whether either of the leadership hopefuls would allow their own government to attempt to bypass Holyrood – or how MSPs would react to such a move.

