Jack Ross outlines major target for Mark Birighitti following Dundee United arrival

By Alan Temple
July 21 2022, 11.55am Updated: July 21 2022, 1.48pm
World Cup target: Birighitti
World Cup target: Birighitti

Jack Ross reckons Mark Birighitti can use his move to Dundee United as a springboard to Australia’s World Cup squad.

Birighitti, 31, has joined United from Central Coast Mariners on a two-year contract following a sensational A-League campaign.

The towering Aussie is fresh from being named goalkeeper of the year Down Under for a second successive campaign.

Nevertheless, Birighitti has been continually overlooked by the Socceroos. He won his only cap in 2013 and was last part of an international squad in October 2017.

And Ross believes Birighitti’s move to Tannadice affords him an opportunity to make a late dash for a place at Qatar 2022.

“His pedigree speaks for itself,” lauded the United boss. “Mark has enjoyed some outstanding seasons in Australia and is probably very unfortunate to not be in the national squad.

“That is a big carrot for him, pre-World Cup: to get in that squad. He is good enough to do that.”

Robust recruitment

Ross’ confidence that United have found a worthy successor to Benjamin Siegrist is palpable, insisting ample due diligence has gone into the capture.

And he is adamant Birighitti ticks all the right boxes as a gifted keeper — and as an influential character.

New arrival Mark Birighitti has been set huge target by Jack Ross

“The amount of work we did looking into him; it was all so positive — a good age, a lot of games under his belt,” continued Ross. “We are excited. It strengthens that department significantly, which is good for us.

“We have spoken to a variety of sources and connections about his performances, and about Mark as a person.

“It is a really robust process. It can be a lengthy process but when you get a lot of the same messages coming back, it reinforces what you are seeing and thinking.

“We want a squad with depth and quality — not just with ability, but with character. It’s a pretty young group and we need big personalities to go and perform in the stadiums that we need to win games in.”

Aussie influence

Kye Rowles, an ex-Mariners teammate of Birighitti, has joined Hearts this summer, and is hoping to make a similar impact to fellow A-League arrivals Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin.

Young defender Lewis Miller has made a switch to Hibs and St Mirren signed Keanu Baccus from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Birighitti adds to the influx from Oz.

Dundee United boss Jack Ross.
Dundee United boss Jack Ross.

And Ross continued: “I think the A-League has strengthened, with the number of good Australian players coming through.

The attraction we have [as a draw in Scotland] is the gateway to European football, in terms of playing in the U.K. or other European countries.

“It has borne fruit for clubs recently and there has been further recruitment from that country this season.

“So it was a market we looked at carefully and, in that position, Mark is a really good one.”

