Nicola Sturgeon told to push ‘accelerator’ on stalled A9 dualling work A former government minister says the £3 billion A9 upgrade must speed up after fresh doubts emerged over cash for the delayed project. By Calum Ross June 10 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 10 2022, 9.47am A visualisation of the A9 dualling project between Tomatin and Moy [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags A9 dualling transport scotland More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Tayside health chiefs turn to Canada in cancer recruitment crisis June 9 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts June 9 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics June 9 2022 More from The Courier On Time, three complementary but contrasting artists on show GIG GUIDE: Going retro with punk bands and Let’s Rock Child killer gets extra time behind bars for biting Perth Prison officer REVIEW: Sunshine on Leith, a light, feelgood summer classic Launch a Memory: How Anstruther’s new lifeboat will pay tribute to 10,000 loved ones Classic comedy Noises Off celebrates Pitlochry Theatre’s return to indoor shows