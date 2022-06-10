Georgia and Richard boost Arbroath FC Community Trust squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Georgia and Richard boost Arbroath FC Community Trust squad

By Graham Brown
June 10 2022, 5.54am Updated: June 10 2022, 8.50am
Georgia Carter and Rich Swan . Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Georgia Carter and Rich Swan . Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Arbroath FC Community Trust has landed a couple of key signings to strengthen its line-up.

Georgia Carter and Richard Swan will join the organisation as it continues a meteoric progress since it launched more than two years ago.

It takes the number of full-time staff at the trust to three after manager Ryan Beattie’s appointment earlier this year.

And trust chairwoman Shelley Hague says it is just the latest step in taking the success story forward.

Arbroath FC community trust
Trust chairwoman Shelley Hague with Georgia and Richard, Arbroath FC director Brian Cargill and trust manager Ryan Beattie.

Sporting and community development roles

Georgia will focus on the trust’s community activity.

The 22-year-old was part of this season’s Montrose FC ‘invincibles’ women’s football team.

They won promotion to Scotland’s second tier of women’s football in April after an unbeaten season.

Georgia’s role will include developing initiatives such as the youth forum which has been an instant hit at Gayfield.

She is determined to see more girls get involved in football through the community trust.

And Rich will focus on the football and sporting side of the trust’s work.

He has been a volunteer coach with the trust since it started and is thrilled with the promotion.

Arbroath FC community trust
Rich and Georgia are on the ball in their new roles with Arbroath Community Trust. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Hundreds of kids already regularly attend its football academy at Seaton Park.

Local youngsters’ were right behind their home-town club in big numbers as Dick Campbell’s side chased Premiership promotion.

Trust chairwoman Shelley Hague said: “The trust was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic with the vision of improving the life chances of the people of Arbroath.

“From small acorns mighty oaks grow and the past 12 months for the trust have been incredible,” she said.

“We are now providing a wide range of support services and activities that the community want and need.

“It’s great to have the two new staff on board to help continue our mission and grow our local offer.

“We want to use the power of the Arbroath FC badge to support even more people.”

Future initiatives

New projects on the horizon include a programme dedicated to supporting those with hearing challenges.

And the trust is developing a fresh approach towards helping young people with different learning styles and additional support needs.

Shelley said: “The other really cool thing we are working on at the moment is the matchday experience for youngsters.

“Plans for that are being finalised and can’t wait to launch it at the start of the new season.”

Arbroath FC
Trust chairwoman Shelley Hague, Georgia Carter, Brian Cargill, Rich Swan and Ryan Beattie.

Trust manager Ryan Beattie added: “It’s an exciting time and the increase in the number of full-time staff members will help to provide more and more opportunities for the people of Arbroath.

“Rich is already making a positive impact in our football academy and by recruiting Georgia, we can increase the level of support to our partners and expand on our community work.”

And Lichties director Brian Cargill said it will further strengthen the bonds between club and community.

“The club is delighted with the progress the Community Trust has made in such a short time, in particular the great work that is currently being carried out in the local schools and the amount of girls now attending the football academy,” he said.

“The appointment of Georgia and Rich will allow the Community Trust to grow and cement the great community spirit that is obvious for all to see just now in Arbroath.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]