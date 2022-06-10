Georgia and Richard boost Arbroath FC Community Trust squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath FC Community Trust has landed a couple of key signings to strengthen its line-up.

Georgia Carter and Richard Swan will join the organisation as it continues a meteoric progress since it launched more than two years ago.

It takes the number of full-time staff at the trust to three after manager Ryan Beattie’s appointment earlier this year.

And trust chairwoman Shelley Hague says it is just the latest step in taking the success story forward.

Sporting and community development roles

Georgia will focus on the trust’s community activity.

The 22-year-old was part of this season’s Montrose FC ‘invincibles’ women’s football team.

They won promotion to Scotland’s second tier of women’s football in April after an unbeaten season.

Georgia’s role will include developing initiatives such as the youth forum which has been an instant hit at Gayfield.

She is determined to see more girls get involved in football through the community trust.

And Rich will focus on the football and sporting side of the trust’s work.

He has been a volunteer coach with the trust since it started and is thrilled with the promotion.

Hundreds of kids already regularly attend its football academy at Seaton Park.

Local youngsters’ were right behind their home-town club in big numbers as Dick Campbell’s side chased Premiership promotion.

Trust chairwoman Shelley Hague said: “The trust was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic with the vision of improving the life chances of the people of Arbroath.

“From small acorns mighty oaks grow and the past 12 months for the trust have been incredible,” she said.

“We are now providing a wide range of support services and activities that the community want and need.

“It’s great to have the two new staff on board to help continue our mission and grow our local offer.

“We want to use the power of the Arbroath FC badge to support even more people.”

Future initiatives

New projects on the horizon include a programme dedicated to supporting those with hearing challenges.

And the trust is developing a fresh approach towards helping young people with different learning styles and additional support needs.

Shelley said: “The other really cool thing we are working on at the moment is the matchday experience for youngsters.

“Plans for that are being finalised and can’t wait to launch it at the start of the new season.”

Trust manager Ryan Beattie added: “It’s an exciting time and the increase in the number of full-time staff members will help to provide more and more opportunities for the people of Arbroath.

“Rich is already making a positive impact in our football academy and by recruiting Georgia, we can increase the level of support to our partners and expand on our community work.”

And Lichties director Brian Cargill said it will further strengthen the bonds between club and community.

“The club is delighted with the progress the Community Trust has made in such a short time, in particular the great work that is currently being carried out in the local schools and the amount of girls now attending the football academy,” he said.

“The appointment of Georgia and Rich will allow the Community Trust to grow and cement the great community spirit that is obvious for all to see just now in Arbroath.”