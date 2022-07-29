Alex Neil fears Yes campaign blow if Green ‘nonsense’ scuppers A9 and A96 dualling A former SNP minister has warned the case for Scottish independence will be damaged if the Greens are allowed to "scupper" A9 and A96 dualling. By Calum Ross July 29 2022, 6.00am Former Infrastructure Secretary Alex Neil after making an A9 dualling announcement in 2012 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags A9 dualling A96 dualling Alex Neil Scottish Greens SNP More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Lorna Slater makes bizarre claim Westminster is at fault for sky high Scottish rail prices July 28 2022 Scottish politics Warning drug deaths could get even worse as cost of living crisis bites July 28 2022 Dundee Positive step or ‘monstrosity’? Locals react to new Dundee custody unit July 28 2022 Premium Content More from The Courier St Johnstone v Hibs team news: Liam Gordon, Ali Crawford and Theo Bair latest Neighbours superfan from Monifieth’s own Ramsay Street ‘could be in tears’ after show’s finale LISTEN: How Slessor Gardens could become one of Scotland’s top music venues Addict jailed for targeting vulnerable Dundee pensioners in their own homes Premium Content Only a nude dancer could steal the spotlight from Motörhead legend Lemmy when Hawkwind rocked Dundee My experiment working at Dundee Science Centre went off with a bang