Retired park home owner faces return to work over double whammy cost of living crisis By Justin Bowie and Derek Healey August 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 1 2022, 9.32am Rosebank Park Homes. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags cost of living Leuchars More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics EXCLUSIVE: ‘Salmond slayer’ Colin Clark backs Liz Truss for next PM August 1 2022 Scottish politics Rishi Sunak urged to guarantee north-east carbon capture cash if he becomes next PM July 31 2022 Dundee ‘Hypocrisy beyond belief’: Dundee SNP councillor who shouted abuse at Pope calls for code of conduct for Yes activists July 31 2022 Premium Content More from The Courier Doris Henderson: Dundee language dux and top secretary dies Daniel Phillips: St Johnstone give trial to former Watford midfielder Premium Content Lead raid on historic Perthshire estate cost taxpayers £21k Premium Content Concern grows for Dundee woman, 54, missing since Saturday Derek Gaston explains why Arbroath are in safe hands with solid defensive options Aziz Behich in possible Dundee United baptism of fire after Jack Ross European endorsement