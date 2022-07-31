Kevin Bridges slams ‘terrible’ Minimum Unit Pricing as experts say it has increased drug use

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The introduction of minimum unit pricing in Scotland has driven some problem drinkers onto cheap street drugs, experts have warned.

Figures released last week revealed 1,330 people died from overdoses in 2021, nine fewer than the previous year but still almost four times the rate in England.

The data showed Dundee – which has long been at the epicentre of the tragedy – had the worst death rate in the country between 2017 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Moray recorded their highest number of drug-related fatalities ever.

Experts say a large rise in deaths involving benzodiazepines or “benzos”, which sell for as little as 20p a pill, may be making it harder for policymakers to turn the tide on the drug deaths emergency.

Benzos, sometimes known as street Valium, were linked to 191 deaths in 2015 but were a factor in almost five times as many (918) last year.

Pills have become an easier option

The Scottish Government introduced minimum unit pricing in 2018 in a bid to reduce the alcohol consumption of problem drinkers.

The landmark policy saw the price of super-strength ciders rise from around £3.50 a bottle to £11.

The Scottish Drugs Forum believes some young people have been driven to make use of cheap street drugs because of the increased cost of alcohol.

David Liddell, its chief executive, told the Sunday Times: “Some young people who may have been likely to drink cheap ciders seem to now be using so-called street Valium.

“Our concern is that using street drugs is inherently dangerous and if people are using these and alcohol in combination, the risk is raised again.”

Annemarie Ward, founder of Favor UK, agreed people are choosing the “cheapest route to oblivion” by turning to pills.

Public Health Scotland said last month that the increased price had also seen people sacrificing health and eating to pay for alcohol.

Kevin Bridges speaks out

Stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges branded the policy “terrible” as he spoke this week about losing schoolfriends to drug deaths.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he said: “No one was ever going to say, ‘right, I can’t afford a bottle of cider so I will take up jogging’.

“People will obviously seek other alternatives in their budget to obliterate their trauma.

“I do not know the last time I passed a group on the street sharing a bottle of super-strength cider.

“They have turned to cheaper alternatives, synthetics and all sorts. I was told you can buy a street Valium for 50p.

“If you see the effect you can get in terms of bang for your buck, if you want to annihilate your mind for the day, it looks as though it does the job.

“To me that is frightening.”

The comedian also backed calls for decriminalisation.

He said: “When I read about a massive haul of drugs seized, I know that people will still be looking for cocaine and heroin and the drugs that made it in.

“They will be cut with whatever agent.

“You can’t just have supermarkets selling cocaine or heroin, I get that, but I do think drugs should be decriminalised.”