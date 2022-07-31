Lochee boxer Sam Hickey hailed by former world champ after punch-perfect display in Commonwealth Games debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Lochee boxer Sam Hickey hailed by former world champ after punch-perfect display in Commonwealth Games debut

By Reporter
July 31 2022, 3.19pm
Sam Hickey celebrates his round of 16 victory.
Sam Hickey celebrates his round of 16 victory.

Dundee fighter Sam Hickey delivered a punch-perfect display against Saint Lucia’s Kyghan Mortley in his Commonwealth Games debut.

The Lochee lad, 22, won every round of his Birmingham 2022 bow against Mortley, whose rough-house tactics saw him deducted a point during the contest.

An explosive start to the round of 16 clash saw both fighters come out swinging, with Hickey’s chin tested by a solid left hook from his opponent.

But the Scot stood firm and soon took over, despite constant holding from Mortley.

Sam Hickey ahead of his Birmingham 2022 bow.
Hickey’s opponent was given a point deduction for holding.

Hickey couldn’t miss with the straight right hand and it was no surprise when he swept round one on the judges’ cards.

Round two followed the same pattern, with a beautiful right hook from Hickey near the corner hurting Mortley just moments before the point deduction.

The final round brought more frustration for the Saint Lucian southpaw who couldn’t find the target thanks to Hickey’s impressive head movement and footwork.

Hickey goes on the attack.
Sam Hickey is victorious in his Commonwealth Games debut.

Former WBC middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, speaking in his role as BBC boxing pundit, said: “It was a tricky start for Sam Hickey.

“He [Mortley] was quite dangerous with those wild shots.

“But Hickey found his range, kept his punches straight and out-boxed his opponent.

“Overall, it was a good display from Sam Hickey – lovely boxing on the back foot and great bout management.”

Sam Hickey: Lochee coach’s pride at rise of Commonwealth Games boxing hopeful

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]