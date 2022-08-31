Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Fife to push for more renewable energy jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Fife to push for more renewable energy jobs

By Rachel Amery
August 31 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 1 2022, 10.10am
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves

The UK’s shadow chancellor says more needs to be done to create well-paid renewable energy jobs in Scotland.

Rachel Reeves was visiting the Fife Renewable Innovation Centre in Leven to hear about the benefits green jobs in the area are bringing.

During her visit the MP also stressed that while she sees a long-term role for North Sea oil and gas, she believes wind and hydrogen are better bets for extra investment.

She also risked stoking a backlash from the SNP by saying nuclear power should be a “really important part” of the UK’s future energy mix.

Renewables will create good jobs

Ms Reeves hopes focusing on renewable energy production would make the UK more energy resilient, as well as creating much-needed jobs.

She said: “Obviously there is a role for North Sea oil and gas in the transition to net zero and it is still really important in contributing to our energy needs as a country.

“But the truth is the cheapest form of energy comes from wind.

“That is why I am in Fife, to see the work that is being done and the cost reduction of renewables.

Pictured from left are Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Pat McFadden, Stuart Barnes from Catapult and Ian Murray MP

“This is the fastest and cheapest way to boost energy security and resilience and create good jobs in Scotland that pay good wages.”

Ms Reeves’s desire for more wind power comes as SSE Renewables plans to build a new wind farm off the coast of Fife were scaled back earlier this year.

Originally the Berwick Bank wind farm was to be the same size as Fife itself, but it was cut by 10% and then a further 20% in June to 945 square kilometres.

Centre’s hopes for more renewable jobs

But creating more jobs in renewable energy is something the Fife Renewable Innovation Centre also wants to see.

Around a third of those employed at the centre in Leven work directly in renewable energy.

Annie-Marie Balcombe, facilities manager at the Fife Renewable Innovation Centre, said: “It is my dearest wish for there to be more renewable jobs, but we need a behaviour change.

“That will be the most difficult thing to implement.

“But I hope people are witnessing what is going on in the world right now and I really hope that drives investment into Fife.

“It is the right thing to do and it will be profitable.”

Her comments come only a year after the BiFab yard in nearby Methil was bought over by Infrastrata.

Infrastrata took over the yard in Methil and the one in Arnish on the Isle of Skye, but it did not take on the other Fife yard in Burntisland.

Hundreds of jobs were expected to have been created by this acquisition as it signed a contract to fabricate eight wind turbine generator foundation jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee student almost died after being unable to see dentist
2
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Former SNP spin chief Kevin Pringle condemns Tory 'trespass' on Holyrood turf
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Dundee teachers sound alarm over support for disabled school leavers
Transport chief Grant Shapps reignites row over sanction-busting Inverness-Russia flight
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Anger at slow roll-out of electric vehicle charge points in region covering Dundee and…
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Here's what Britain’s next prime minister has in store for you
A Tory MSP is hoping to establish a register of domestic abusers (Prostock-studio/Alamy/PA)
Tory MSP in bid to change law to create new register of domestic abusers
'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
EXCLUSIVE: Cash plea as health chiefs face mounting bill for looming Covid-19 inquiries
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Tayside 'let down' as superfast broadband connection target missed

More from The Courier

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife