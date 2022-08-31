Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Fife to push for more renewable energy jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s shadow chancellor says more needs to be done to create well-paid renewable energy jobs in Scotland.

Rachel Reeves was visiting the Fife Renewable Innovation Centre in Leven to hear about the benefits green jobs in the area are bringing.

During her visit the MP also stressed that while she sees a long-term role for North Sea oil and gas, she believes wind and hydrogen are better bets for extra investment.

She also risked stoking a backlash from the SNP by saying nuclear power should be a “really important part” of the UK’s future energy mix.

Renewables will create good jobs

Ms Reeves hopes focusing on renewable energy production would make the UK more energy resilient, as well as creating much-needed jobs.

She said: “Obviously there is a role for North Sea oil and gas in the transition to net zero and it is still really important in contributing to our energy needs as a country.

“But the truth is the cheapest form of energy comes from wind.

“That is why I am in Fife, to see the work that is being done and the cost reduction of renewables.

“This is the fastest and cheapest way to boost energy security and resilience and create good jobs in Scotland that pay good wages.”

Ms Reeves’s desire for more wind power comes as SSE Renewables plans to build a new wind farm off the coast of Fife were scaled back earlier this year.

Originally the Berwick Bank wind farm was to be the same size as Fife itself, but it was cut by 10% and then a further 20% in June to 945 square kilometres.

Centre’s hopes for more renewable jobs

But creating more jobs in renewable energy is something the Fife Renewable Innovation Centre also wants to see.

Around a third of those employed at the centre in Leven work directly in renewable energy.

Annie-Marie Balcombe, facilities manager at the Fife Renewable Innovation Centre, said: “It is my dearest wish for there to be more renewable jobs, but we need a behaviour change.

“That will be the most difficult thing to implement.

“But I hope people are witnessing what is going on in the world right now and I really hope that drives investment into Fife.

“It is the right thing to do and it will be profitable.”

Her comments come only a year after the BiFab yard in nearby Methil was bought over by Infrastrata.

Infrastrata took over the yard in Methil and the one in Arnish on the Isle of Skye, but it did not take on the other Fife yard in Burntisland.

Hundreds of jobs were expected to have been created by this acquisition as it signed a contract to fabricate eight wind turbine generator foundation jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.