Perthshire carer tells government not to ‘overlook’ their work in new National Care Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire carer tells government not to ‘overlook’ their work in new National Care Service

By Rachel Amery
October 3 2022, 4.55pm
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart

The Scottish Government is being told to make sure its new National Care Service does not overlook those who look after other people.

It is hoped the new service will completely reform how social care is given in Scotland by bringing services under a national body in a similar way to the NHS.

A summit in Perth brought together people in care, carers and others in the sector in an attempt to shape the government’s plans.

Rani Melrose, from Scone, was at the event and said people like herself are sometimes overlooked.

Help for care-givers

She is a full time carer for her son, but said more attention needs to be given to carers like herself.

“A lot of attention is place on the person that gets the care, and not so much on the care giver,” she said.

“Care givers are often overlooked, and a little more attention should be given to them.”

Ms Melrose also works at Perth Minority Communities Association.

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart speaks to Rani Melrose and Michal Korytko

She wants to make sure those from minority backgrounds are kept informed about the proposals for the new care service, and are given the opportunity to have a voice in how it is designed as well.

She added: “We want to make sure minority communities are educated about this, know what the laws are and have a voice in how this new care service is managed.”

Ms Melrose was joined by Michal Korytko, from Perth, who said he was there because he wants to get a career in the care sector.

He wants to make sure there are flexible opportunities.

Making sure it works for rural areas

Others at the summit want to ensure the new service take account of rural needs, avoiding any central belt bias.

Dr Caroline Gould, an independent wheelchair user from Skye, said: “Very often decision makers are in the central belt and when they make decisions they assume what works in urban areas will also work in remote and rural areas.

“And very often that is not the case.

“They don’t always grasp how remote and rural areas work so differently.”

 

Dr Caroline Gould and Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart

Over 500 people attended the summit, and Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said their input means they “will write their names in the history books”.

Mr Stewart said: “This is the biggest reform of public services since the formation of the National Health Service.

“A change of this scale will take time if we are to get it right.

“The sooner we start, the sooner we will be able to deliver better support for everyone.”

He added: “The voices of those with lived experience have to be at the heart of the National Care Service.

‘Lived experience’

“It is imperative we listen to them.”

He conceded there will always be a need for some to travel for their care, but aims to deliver as much local provision as possible

And he wants to make social care a more attractive career choice.

“People, particularly younger people, want to see a career in which they can progress,” he said.

“We need to put in place career progression to attract more folk into social care so we can grow the workforce for the future.”

Stewart: Voices of lived experience ‘very important’ in setting up care service

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding…
The report looked at poverty in Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Poverty report paints ‘bleak picture’ of society in crisis
The forum is meeting in Perth (Yui Mok/PA)
National Care Service forum meeting for first time
Health workers are being balloted over strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Strike ballot opens for health workers in NHS pay dispute
The report said more action is needed to tackle climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tackling climate crisis should be funded by general taxation, report says
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented?
5
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Dundee MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills

Most Read

1
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury.
David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to…
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline

Editor's Picks