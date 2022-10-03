Perthshire carer tells government not to ‘overlook’ their work in new National Care Service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is being told to make sure its new National Care Service does not overlook those who look after other people.

It is hoped the new service will completely reform how social care is given in Scotland by bringing services under a national body in a similar way to the NHS.

A summit in Perth brought together people in care, carers and others in the sector in an attempt to shape the government’s plans.

Rani Melrose, from Scone, was at the event and said people like herself are sometimes overlooked.

Help for care-givers

She is a full time carer for her son, but said more attention needs to be given to carers like herself.

“A lot of attention is place on the person that gets the care, and not so much on the care giver,” she said.

“Care givers are often overlooked, and a little more attention should be given to them.”

Ms Melrose also works at Perth Minority Communities Association.

She wants to make sure those from minority backgrounds are kept informed about the proposals for the new care service, and are given the opportunity to have a voice in how it is designed as well.

She added: “We want to make sure minority communities are educated about this, know what the laws are and have a voice in how this new care service is managed.”

Ms Melrose was joined by Michal Korytko, from Perth, who said he was there because he wants to get a career in the care sector.

He wants to make sure there are flexible opportunities.

Making sure it works for rural areas

Others at the summit want to ensure the new service take account of rural needs, avoiding any central belt bias.

Dr Caroline Gould, an independent wheelchair user from Skye, said: “Very often decision makers are in the central belt and when they make decisions they assume what works in urban areas will also work in remote and rural areas.

“And very often that is not the case.

“They don’t always grasp how remote and rural areas work so differently.”

Over 500 people attended the summit, and Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said their input means they “will write their names in the history books”.

Mr Stewart said: “This is the biggest reform of public services since the formation of the National Health Service.

“A change of this scale will take time if we are to get it right.

“The sooner we start, the sooner we will be able to deliver better support for everyone.”

He added: “The voices of those with lived experience have to be at the heart of the National Care Service.

‘Lived experience’

“It is imperative we listen to them.”

He conceded there will always be a need for some to travel for their care, but aims to deliver as much local provision as possible

And he wants to make social care a more attractive career choice.

“People, particularly younger people, want to see a career in which they can progress,” he said.

“We need to put in place career progression to attract more folk into social care so we can grow the workforce for the future.”