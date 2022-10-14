Douglas Ross backs U-turn on Tory tax cuts he wanted rolled out in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Douglas Ross backs U-turn on Tory tax cuts he wanted rolled out in Scotland

Douglas Ross has backed a major U-turn on the UK Government's economic plans just weeks after repeatedly calling for them to be rolled out in Scotland.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 14 2022, 6.01pm Updated: October 14 2022, 6.27pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Douglas Ross backed Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking.
Douglas Ross has backed a major U-turn on the UK Government’s economic plans just weeks after repeatedly calling for them to be rolled out in Scotland.

The Scottish Conservative leader urged the Scottish Government to duplicate policies in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous September mini-budget north of the border.

Mr Kwarteng was sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday as she announced planned cuts to business tax had been scrapped.

Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss sparked anger last month with further plans to cut the top rate of tax for the richest while the cost-of-living crisis rages on.

The announcement sunk the value of the pound and forced an intervention from the Bank of England to protect pensions before the Tories reversed course.

Kwasi Kwarteng was removed as chancellor.

‘These moves were necessary’

Speaking following Mr Kwarteng’s departure, Mr Ross admitted action had to be taken to protect people’s homes.

“These moves were necessary to restore economic stability,” he said.

“It is welcome that the prime minister has recognised the very legitimate concerns people had about rising mortgage rates and volatility in financial markets.

“The government must now proceed cautiously to avoid any further economic uncertainty.

“It is vital for people’s mortgages and bills that markets are steady and calm.

“Stability must be the government’s top priority.”

Liz Truss plans to stay on as prime minister.

Mr Kwarteng survived just 38 days in office and pressure continues to mount on Ms Truss.

In an extraordinary press conference, the under-fire Tory leader defended policies implemented by her ex-chancellor despite undoing them.

“I’m absolutely determined to see through what I promised – to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom to see us though the storm we face,” Ms Truss said.

The prime minister appointed former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt – who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest – as the new chancellor.

She said her new chancellor shared her vision for the country and would deliver a statement on her economic plan at the end of this month.

SNP leader Ms Sturgeon said the prime minister should now be forced to resign and wants to see a general election held.

She described the Conservative leader as a “lame duck”.

