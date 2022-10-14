Douglas Ross backs U-turn on Tory tax cuts he wanted rolled out in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Douglas Ross has backed a major U-turn on the UK Government’s economic plans just weeks after repeatedly calling for them to be rolled out in Scotland.

The Scottish Conservative leader urged the Scottish Government to duplicate policies in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous September mini-budget north of the border.

Mr Kwarteng was sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday as she announced planned cuts to business tax had been scrapped.

Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss sparked anger last month with further plans to cut the top rate of tax for the richest while the cost-of-living crisis rages on.

The announcement sunk the value of the pound and forced an intervention from the Bank of England to protect pensions before the Tories reversed course.

‘These moves were necessary’

Speaking following Mr Kwarteng’s departure, Mr Ross admitted action had to be taken to protect people’s homes.

“These moves were necessary to restore economic stability,” he said.

“It is welcome that the prime minister has recognised the very legitimate concerns people had about rising mortgage rates and volatility in financial markets.

“The government must now proceed cautiously to avoid any further economic uncertainty.

“It is vital for people’s mortgages and bills that markets are steady and calm.

“Stability must be the government’s top priority.”

Mr Kwarteng survived just 38 days in office and pressure continues to mount on Ms Truss.

In an extraordinary press conference, the under-fire Tory leader defended policies implemented by her ex-chancellor despite undoing them.

“I’m absolutely determined to see through what I promised – to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom to see us though the storm we face,” Ms Truss said.

The prime minister appointed former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt – who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest – as the new chancellor.

She said her new chancellor shared her vision for the country and would deliver a statement on her economic plan at the end of this month.

SNP leader Ms Sturgeon said the prime minister should now be forced to resign and wants to see a general election held.

She described the Conservative leader as a “lame duck”.