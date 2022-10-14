Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell’s 55mph Knockhill crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell’s 55mph Knockhill crash

By Ben MacDonald
October 14 2022, 6.31pm
Lee Mitchell.
Lee Mitchell.

An Arbroath man has shared dramatic footage of a 55mph crash on the Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Lee Mitchell, 30, flipped over his bike during a track event at the Fife venue, breaking his tailbone.

He revealed to The Courier that had he not known what was happening, he could have suffered a worse outcome.

Lee said: “It was a typical motorcycle crash which they call a high side.

“What happens is the back end steps out and the bike corrects itself and wants to stand up, causing you to get launched upwards and flip over the bike, it was a bit of a nasty one.

“I think I may have pushed myself a bit too far – watching the video back I see where my mistake was.

“I went on the power too soon when I was leaning down at the corner which caused the back end to slide out.

“I’ve definitely had worse accidents. When I knew what had happened and realised I was going to crash I was able to put my hands out and roll out of it.”

He shared footage of the incident on Facebook and YouTube, with the link below showing the crash at 6:28.

Lower back took brunt of the fall

Discussing the extent of the crash, Lee said: “Because I went so fast and high all my body weight came over the top and my lower back took the brunt of the fall.”

“My bum cheeks are very swollen and the bruising has started to come through.

“I went to the infirmary and I discovered that I had broke my tailbone and it’s been very uncomfortable.

“I’m pretty hands-on with my work as a joiner and it is limiting what I can do.

“I do get the weekend to rest however. I don’t have any events coming up.”

Looking forward to getting back on the bike

Lee, who has filmed himself jumping off the cliffs in Arbroath, has no regrets over the crash.

He is looking forward to climbing back on his bike once he heals up.

Lee has also filmed himself jumping off the cliffs at Arbroath.

Lee said: “I was taking part in a track day where anyone can put their name down and have a go round the course. This was the third day I’ve gone out on my bike and it is so good.

Lee was taking part in a track event at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“The adrenaline you get with riding your bike round as fast as you can is some feeling.

“With each lap you’re getting more experience and you want to keep pushing yourself harder.

“If my bike was alright I would have been straight back on it.

“However, it took a bit of damage and I was a bit sore so that couldn’t happen.

“I am looking forward to getting back out, however.”

