Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell’s 55mph Knockhill crash

An Arbroath man has shared dramatic footage of a 55mph crash on the Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Lee Mitchell, 30, flipped over his bike during a track event at the Fife venue, breaking his tailbone.

He revealed to The Courier that had he not known what was happening, he could have suffered a worse outcome.

Lee said: “It was a typical motorcycle crash which they call a high side.

“What happens is the back end steps out and the bike corrects itself and wants to stand up, causing you to get launched upwards and flip over the bike, it was a bit of a nasty one.

“I think I may have pushed myself a bit too far – watching the video back I see where my mistake was.

“I went on the power too soon when I was leaning down at the corner which caused the back end to slide out.

“I’ve definitely had worse accidents. When I knew what had happened and realised I was going to crash I was able to put my hands out and roll out of it.”

He shared footage of the incident on Facebook and YouTube, with the link below showing the crash at 6:28.

Lower back took brunt of the fall

Discussing the extent of the crash, Lee said: “Because I went so fast and high all my body weight came over the top and my lower back took the brunt of the fall.”

“My bum cheeks are very swollen and the bruising has started to come through.

“I went to the infirmary and I discovered that I had broke my tailbone and it’s been very uncomfortable.

“I’m pretty hands-on with my work as a joiner and it is limiting what I can do.

“I do get the weekend to rest however. I don’t have any events coming up.”

Looking forward to getting back on the bike

Lee, who has filmed himself jumping off the cliffs in Arbroath, has no regrets over the crash.

He is looking forward to climbing back on his bike once he heals up.

Lee said: “I was taking part in a track day where anyone can put their name down and have a go round the course. This was the third day I’ve gone out on my bike and it is so good.

“The adrenaline you get with riding your bike round as fast as you can is some feeling.

“With each lap you’re getting more experience and you want to keep pushing yourself harder.

“If my bike was alright I would have been straight back on it.

“However, it took a bit of damage and I was a bit sore so that couldn’t happen.

“I am looking forward to getting back out, however.”