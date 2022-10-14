Woman, 76, ‘badly shaken’ after Dundee street robbery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 76-year-old woman has been left “badly shaken” after she was robbed by a man in Dundee.

Police are appealing for information following the attack on Albert Street near Arbroath Road last Sunday.

The pensioner was walking at around 6.45am when a man came up from behind and grabbed her handbag, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police say she did not require medical assistance but was left badly shaken.

Suspect wore black surgical facemask

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft and of skinny build.

He was wearing a black surgical face covering, dark coloured hooded top with grey coloured front pockets, dark jogging bottoms, black trainers and what is described as a light coloured beanie hat.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

Detective Constable Steve Smith said: “I am appealing to members of the public who were in the area at the time of this incident to think back and consider if they saw this man.

“Did you see him run off? If you have any information regarding this incident, please do pass it on as it could prove significant in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland, via 101, quoting incident number 0902 of 9 October, 2022.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.