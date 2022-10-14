Woman, 76, ‘badly shaken’ after Dundee street robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 76, ‘badly shaken’ after Dundee street robbery

By Poppy Watson
October 14 2022, 6.38pm Updated: October 14 2022, 7.14pm
Albert Street near Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Albert Street near Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps

A 76-year-old woman has been left “badly shaken” after she was robbed by a man in Dundee.

Police are appealing for information following the attack on Albert Street near Arbroath Road last Sunday.

The pensioner was walking at around 6.45am when a man came up from behind and grabbed her handbag, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police say she did not require medical assistance but was left badly shaken.

Suspect wore black surgical facemask

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft and of skinny build.

He was wearing a black surgical face covering, dark coloured hooded top with grey coloured front pockets, dark jogging bottoms, black trainers and what is described as a light coloured beanie hat.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

Detective Constable Steve Smith said: “I am appealing to members of the public who were in the area at the time of this incident to think back and consider if they saw this man.

“Did you see him run off? If you have any information regarding this incident, please do pass it on as it could prove significant in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland, via 101, quoting incident number 0902 of 9 October, 2022.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

