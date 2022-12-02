Temporary cancer specialist hire branded a ‘sticking plaster’ without inquiry at NHS Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Temporary cancer specialist hire branded a ‘sticking plaster’ without inquiry at NHS Tayside

The hiring of a new temporary oncologist at NHS Tayside has been branded a "sticking plaster" until a full public inquiry is called into the region's breast cancer scandal.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
December 2 2022, 6.01pm Updated: December 5 2022, 9.55am
Photo of Derek Healey
A consultant studying a mammogram.

Local politicians described the drafting in of a locum doctor as “further evidence that the service is in collapse”.

A feature-length documentary by The Courier released this week revealed fresh details and allegations of a cover-up at the health board.

NHS Tayside confirmed it has recruited a locum oncologist but refused to say how much the temporary staff member is being paid.

Our investigation uncovered a memo shared among board members and senior officials setting out the scale of the recruitment crisis.

What is behind the recruitment issues?

Reputational damage, coupled with a national shortage of specialists, has made it difficult for NHS Tayside to hire new staff following an exodus of breast cancer consultants in the wake of the chemotherapy scandal.

The note describes how “enhanced advertising with a dedicated website” was set up to recruit four new clinical oncologists and two medical oncologists.

The website received 349 visits over a four-week period but was closed in June without a single application being received.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf with NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Around the same time, it was revealed just four candidates had been interviewed over two years to fill roles in the department.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed bosses had been forced to look as far as Canada in a bid to recruit new staff.

Nicola Sturgeon’s claims a ‘nonsense’

Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman Tess White criticised Nicola Sturgeon for her comments on Thursday insisting the service had not collapsed, despite it operating for several months without a single oncologist.

VIDEO: Watch our cancer service investigation here

Ms White insisted the only way to rebuild the service is for the first minister to order a public inquiry into the scandal.

She said: “This painful, drawn-out search for answers has undeniably hampered the public’s perception of Tayside oncology.

Tess White. Image: DC Thomson.

“It has left behind a kind of professional awkwardness as a deterrent.

“It was a nonsense for Nicola Sturgeon to suggest there is no harm being done here.

“Unless there’s a solution to the long-term recruitment crisis, women will keep getting sent to other health boards.

“One locum for the whole of Tayside is just a sticking plaster.

“This service will only get back on its feet when the people of Tayside, the families and specialists get the public inquiry they deserve.”

A ‘first welcome step’

NHS Tayside medical director Dr Pamela Johnston described the hiring of a locum as the “first welcome step” in rebuilding the service.

While the development means some patients will be seen for radiotherapy in Tayside, others will still need to travel to other parts of the country for care.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra said: “These latest revelations seem to tell us what we already knew, there are oncologists looking for work but are reluctant to work for NHS Tayside.

Michael Marra MSP Image: Supplied

“If the rumours of locum doctors having to be drafted from overseas is true, it is further evidence that the service is in collapse.

“I’m grateful for the locum’s efforts but this sort of short-term fix is no way to run a service that people’s lives depend on.”

Mr Marra continued: “The Scottish Government must commission a full, independent inquiry into what has gone wrong. It is the only way we will rebuild the service.”

