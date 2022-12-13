Poll shows Tory wipeout as SNP gets boost after Supreme Court ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Poll shows Tory wipeout as SNP gets boost after Supreme Court ruling

The Scottish Tories are on course for electoral wipeout, according to a major new poll.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 13 2022, 4.40pm Updated: December 14 2022, 10.13am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.

The Scottish Tories are on course for electoral wipeout, according to a major new poll.

The Moray seat held by Douglas Ross would swing to the SNP, while Aberdeenshire MPs Andrew Bowie and David Duguid also face a Commons exit alongside Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

The Savanta ComRes research found the Conservatives face electoral annihilation all over Scotland and may lose nearly 300 seats at Westminster.

It was forecasted the Tory collapse across Britain would be so profound even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could lose his seat.

The findings are a major boost to Nicola Sturgeon’s party after her hopes of holding an independence vote in 2023 were dashed by the Supreme Court ruling last month.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP could be headed for success. Image: Shutterstock.

Ms Sturgeon now wants to turn the next UK election – to be held no later than 2025 – into a single issue ballot on breaking up the union.

An Ipsos Mori poll last week found support for independence at 56% among those who were confident about how they would vote.

The new Savanta ComRes data placed the SNP on 55 seats, an improvement on their most recent showing with the same polling firm in September.

In September, polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice predicted the nationalists were most likely to gain from a Conservative collapse.

How do Labour fare?

In a blow to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, his party would win only two more seats north of the border despite Sir Keir Starmer romping to a Westminster majority with 48% of the vote and a record share of seats.

The poll showed Labour taking both constituencies held by Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, including Gordon Brown’s old seat in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

That’s despite the previous survey from Savanta ComRes in September indicating Labour had a strong chance of winning up to 10 Scottish seats.

Ex-Prime Minister Mr Brown launched a new package aimed at enhancing devolution in a charm offensive to win over SNP voters last week.

Gordon Brown unveiled a new package for enhanced devolution. Image: Andrew Cawley.

His announcement came shortly after data had been collected from the 6,237 respondents for the poll, meaning it’s yet to be seen if Labour’s new policies have impressed Scottish voters.

Mr Starmer’s party wants to implement their proposed reforms even if they perform poorly in Scotland but get elected at Westminster.

The Tories have been slumping in the polls for the past year in the wake of Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties and anger over the cost-of-living crisis.

While previous Savanta ComRes findings found they were headed for disaster in Scotland, MP John Lamont was still expected to cling onto his Borders seat.

Lib Dem veteran Alistair Carmichael is expected to hang onto his Orkney and Shetland seat, the only stronghold his party have consistently stopped the SNP from taking.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented