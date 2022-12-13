Dundee Waterfront offices approved despite objections from 92-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee City Council has greenlit plans for a new office block development to be built along the waterfront opposite the V&A museum.

As well as office space, the six-storey construction will provide two retail units on the ground floor.

Objections were made during an online meeting of the local authority’s planning committee on Monday.

A local resident, Ian Stout, questioned “demand” for such a building and if it was financially viable.

Mr Stout said he was born in Dundee in 1930, revealing his age of 92.

His objections to the second controversial office block to be built at site 6 were praised and supported by some councillors.

‘It would be catastrophic’

Mr Stout began: “I’ve been delighted over the past years to see the developments that have been taking place at the waterfront, but now I’m getting a bit concerned…

“Unfortunately, we’ve already built a block that obscures the V&A. I think it’d be regrettable to build anymore…

“Let’s not proceed with anymore building in that area. I think it would be catastrophic.”

Mr Stout asked: “Is there a demand for such a large office space? Has any big organisation shared interest in occupying that huge area?

He highlighted soaring costs, which the council points to on other projects. He said: “Building costs have gone up. Interest rates are likely to go up.”

‘No contractor would take this’

Mr Stout continued: “I don’t know any contractor who would take this contractor on a fixed price basis at this time. And if you have an open-ended contract with a contractor, beware of the financial implications.

“If you spend this capital money in this financial year; that’s it. And what happens if that doesn’t work? It will be a huge burden on revenue accounts for years to come.”

An amendment against approval came from East End Labour councillor, Dorothy McHugh. She described the approved design as a “cube”.

The motion to back the plans gained 16 votes against seven opposed.

Key objections from councillor McHugh were aimed at the building’s design.

Liberal Democrat group leader, councillor Fraser Macpherson, described Mr Stout’s words as a “refreshing deputation.”

‘Evidence of demand’

SNP councillor for Coldside, Heather Anderson began: “Mr Stout made a couple of very sound points…

“Given the current economic climate – we may end up with an empty building.”

The council’s head of economic development and planning, Gregor Hamilton replied: “Recent developments…Agnes Husband House and…the office block built on the Green Market site for BT, suggests that there is demand for that grade A office accommodation in the city.

“If an applicant wants to build something, that would…suggest that they’ve done that demand assessment and they wouldn’t be building it if they weren’t confident they could let it.”

‘Where is the beauty and grace?’

In her amendment, Ms McHugh said: “I disagree that the design respects the character and amenity of the place, or that it compliments the V&A and the railway station.

“I certainly don’t agree that it is a creative approach to urban design. The V&A is an example (of this). This is basically a cube. A cube that incorporates a range of colours and finishes – but a cube, nonetheless.

“Where is the imagination? Where is the creative approach to urban design?

Where is the beauty and the grace?”

Ms McHugh’s amendment was supported by Scottish conservative member for Broughty Ferry, Derek Scott.