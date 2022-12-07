Plans for new office block opposite V&A Dundee set to be approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build a new office block at Dundee Waterfront are set to be approved by councillors next week.

The development would be built opposite the £80 million V&A museum and next door to another controversial Site 6 office block completed in 2019.

The city’s elected members will discuss the plans, which also include two retail units on the ground floor, at a council planning committee on Monday.

But planning officials at the local authority have recommended they be approved and that the block would meet “unmet demand” for “good quality” office space.

‘Office space needed’ according to report

A report to be presented to committee states: “The adjacent office building on Site 6 and the under construction office building at Greenmarket are put forward as good indicators that a market exists for Grade A office space in central Dundee which has attracted both public and private sector interest.

“The development of new Grade A office space would therefore help to meet some of the demand for such office space in the city and as was demonstrated with the current Greenmarket development of Grade A offices, help to retain major employers in the city.”

The mixed use development was proposed after an initial plan to build a hotel occupied by Marriott fell through.

The change in direction came after visitor numbers to the city fell dramatically during the pandemic.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in early 2023.

The commercial ground-floor units would feature canopies on the street providing shelter for “cafés, dining, meeting and browsing”.

There would also be flats on the top floor with a recess proving residents with a communal terrace overlooking the V&A.

Are there any concerns about the plans?

Eight letters of objection have been received by the council. They raise concerns such as:

The design is “boring”

There are no open or green spaces

The pavement at Riverside Drive is too narrow for pedestrians and could be unsafe

The commercial units could be empty for a long time resulting in “dead frontage”

It would reduce sunlight/daylight to Slessor Gardens

It would reduce the visual impact of the V&A

Empty offices elsewhere should be used first before building new ones

Many commenting online also feel more shops or visitor attractions are needed instead of an office block.

A public consultation event however did see many positive comments about the design of the building.

Floors two to four will be designed for office working and a total of 26 parking spaces would be included.

The plans have been drafted by Cooper Cromar on behalf of Robertson Construction who were previously given the contract by Dundee City Council.

History of controversy

The office block next door, also located on Site 6, sparked controversy when it was erected in 2019.

Many deemed the building, now named Agnes Husband House, to be ugly and block views of the flagship V&A while Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde even weighed in on the debate.

During her gig at neighbouring Slessor Gardens in 2018, she decried the under-construction building as a “horrible carcass” and in an interview later called for it to be “torn down”.

It is now home to hundreds of hybrid-working staff at Social Security Scotland, which delivers the country’s new benefits system.