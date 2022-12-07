RAB DOUGLAS: Goalies don’t have much in their favour for penalty shoot-outs these days and stutter run-up should be banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Goalies don’t have much in their favour for penalty shoot-outs these days and stutter run-up should be banned

By Rab Douglas
December 7 2022, 5.00pm
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves a Spain penalty kick. Image: Shutterstock.
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves a Spain penalty kick. Image: Shutterstock.

Now that it’s knock-out football at the World Cup, penalty shoot-outs are back in the spotlight.

What a mess Spain made of their spot-kicks to go out to Morocco on Tuesday.

If they had been taking as many in training as Luis Enrique said they were, it’s not a great advert for practice makes perfect.

The fact that as great a ball player as Sergio Busquets produced a really poor effort when it mattered most tells you that penalties are about far more than technique.

What made it even worse for Spain is that the taker has so much going for him these days.

A goalie can’t come off his line and the stuttering run-up, which we’re seeing more and more often, can be an insurance policy designed to get the keeper to go too soon.

It should be banned in my opinion.

I had a pretty good record down the years.

Luis Figo was probably my biggest scalp in a Portugal v Scotland friendly. I’ve got a photo of that one.

Forfar posted a video of a save I made at Dunfermline back in the day and it shows you a trick I learned from the great Valancia keeper, Santiago Canizares.

That was to stand off the line in the build-up to the kick being taken to make the goal seem smaller for the taker for as long as possible.

It’s one of the few things left us goalies have got in our favour!

On the subject of goalies, good luck to Paul Mathers in his new job with the SFA and to Elliott Parish, who is taking up his coaching position with St Johnstone.

Elliott has been involved in full-time football for over a decade and I’m sure his knowledge of the latest techniques will be at a high level.

I get my Arbroath goalies for two nights a week and the big thing I focus on is working hard and enjoyment.

At St Johnstone, Elliott gets more time on the training ground but the principles are the same.

St Johnstone’s Elliott Parish. Image: SNS.

It’s a unique team within a team but there’s no reason a goalie coach can’t progress to become a manager.

Tommy Wright didn’t do too badly at Saints, did he.

I’m lucky enough to say that every goalie coach I worked with down the years improved me as a player.

That’s pretty much the fundamental aim for Elliott with Remi Matthews and the promising youngsters at McDiarmid Park.

Even before this tournament, I always put Messi above Ronaldo on the basis that one was a team man and the other wasn’t to the same extent.

The World Cup has shone a bright light on that.

Ronaldo’s numbers have secured his place in the ‘greatest player’ debate and nothing will take away from that.

But there’s no doubt that his departure from Manchester United and now his reaction to being subbed for Portugal is spoiling the ending.

He’ll make fortunes in Saudi Arabia after the World Cup is finished but as far as his legacy is concerned, this tournament is his big farewell.

The Goncalo Ramos hat-trick has meant he won’t be starting Portugal’s quarter-final so he needs to show he can be a good squad man and impact player, which is a role he’s far from used to and wasn’t willing to accept at Old Trafford.

