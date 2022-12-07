Successful launch of The Perthshire Cookbook showcasing the region’s food and drink businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Successful launch of The Perthshire Cookbook showcasing the region’s food and drink businesses

By Maria Gran
December 7 2022, 5.00pm
A smiling woman holding The Perthshire Cookbook sitting in front of a Christmas tree
Sarah Russell, development manager at Giraffe, with The Perthshire Cookbook. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

To celebrate the great food and drink on our doorstep, local businesses have banded together to create The Perthshire Cookbook.

The cookbook, made with support from food and drink group Great Perthshire, has launched just in time for Christmas.

A total of 26 local businesses – including Tabla, Redwood Wines and Aberfeldy Watermill – all feature in the book which is packed with recipes and stories from cafes, restaurants, distilleries and more.

The book also doubles as a guide to the local area, too.

Great Perthshire group coordinator and Giraffe development manager Sarah Russell says the book is a love letter to the Perthshire area.

“Often the focus in our region is adventure-based or historical tourism, which is wonderful, but we’re focusing on the food side,” she says.

A stack of The Perthshire Cookbook, with a farmer holding radishes on the cover, in front of a Christmas tree
The Perthshire Cookbook cover shows off the region’s great produce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ve got a really good mix of businesses, some small independents and some larger businesses.

“It’s a good representation of the talents in the region and the things Perth and Kinross can produce, which is great.”

The Perthshire Cookbook recipes

Sarah and the Great Perthshire team started working on the book in early 2020. After putting the project on hold because of Covid, most of The Perthshire Cookbook came together this year.

As the last two years have been difficult for the industry, the project has been a welcome challenge.

Sarah added: “We had some cool businesses that got on board quite early. Then as word of mouth grew, we were able also to draw other contributors in.

A smiling woman in a green cardigan, grey top and orange necklace in front of a sign that says welcome to the Giraffe Cafe
As Great Perthshire group coordinator, Sarah has been one of the driving forces behind the book. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There’s too many wonderful businesses to choose from, so it’s terrible we couldn’t have everybody involved.”

Recipes include venison wellington from Ballintaggart, Arbroath smokie and herb tart from The Moor of Rannoch and soy chicken fried rice from Taymouth Courtyard Shop.

There are also dessert recipes such as dark chocolate brownies from The Highland Chocolatier, Iain Burnett, rhubarb and cardamom compote from The Taybank and pineapple weed ice cream from Charlotte Flower Chocolates.

Drinks recipes are also included with cocktails topping it all off. They include Aberfeldy gold fashioned, the Glenfizz, Highland cosmo and wild Scottish mojito.

Just the starting point

After launching on December 1, the group coordinator says feedback has been positive. She hopes The Perthshire Cookbook will be a starting point for greater things to come.

“It’s something we can potentially do a special Perthshire Feast off the back of and there’s opportunity to do a second volume,” Sarah says.

A smiling barista and a woman reading The Perthshire Cookbook
Giraffe trainee Cameron Robertson and Sarah are enjoying The Perthshire Cookbook’s stories and recipes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s been a joy to pull together and it’s something the businesses can use to promote themselves.

“In what has been a very difficult year, it’s sending the message that we’ve got fabulous local businesses who are working their backsides off to produce all these wonderful things.”

The 144-page book is available to buy from Meze Publishing and bookshops including Waterstones and Amazon for £14.95.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
To go with story by Mariam Okhai. FIKA Dundee reopening Picture shows; Albany Keith. Dundee. Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 22/08/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented