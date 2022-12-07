Successful launch of The Perthshire Cookbook showcasing the region’s food and drink businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

To celebrate the great food and drink on our doorstep, local businesses have banded together to create The Perthshire Cookbook.

The cookbook, made with support from food and drink group Great Perthshire, has launched just in time for Christmas.

A total of 26 local businesses – including Tabla, Redwood Wines and Aberfeldy Watermill – all feature in the book which is packed with recipes and stories from cafes, restaurants, distilleries and more.

The book also doubles as a guide to the local area, too.

Great Perthshire group coordinator and Giraffe development manager Sarah Russell says the book is a love letter to the Perthshire area.

“Often the focus in our region is adventure-based or historical tourism, which is wonderful, but we’re focusing on the food side,” she says.

“We’ve got a really good mix of businesses, some small independents and some larger businesses.

“It’s a good representation of the talents in the region and the things Perth and Kinross can produce, which is great.”

The Perthshire Cookbook recipes

Sarah and the Great Perthshire team started working on the book in early 2020. After putting the project on hold because of Covid, most of The Perthshire Cookbook came together this year.

As the last two years have been difficult for the industry, the project has been a welcome challenge.

Sarah added: “We had some cool businesses that got on board quite early. Then as word of mouth grew, we were able also to draw other contributors in.

“There’s too many wonderful businesses to choose from, so it’s terrible we couldn’t have everybody involved.”

Recipes include venison wellington from Ballintaggart, Arbroath smokie and herb tart from The Moor of Rannoch and soy chicken fried rice from Taymouth Courtyard Shop.

There are also dessert recipes such as dark chocolate brownies from The Highland Chocolatier, Iain Burnett, rhubarb and cardamom compote from The Taybank and pineapple weed ice cream from Charlotte Flower Chocolates.

Drinks recipes are also included with cocktails topping it all off. They include Aberfeldy gold fashioned, the Glenfizz, Highland cosmo and wild Scottish mojito.

Just the starting point

After launching on December 1, the group coordinator says feedback has been positive. She hopes The Perthshire Cookbook will be a starting point for greater things to come.

“It’s something we can potentially do a special Perthshire Feast off the back of and there’s opportunity to do a second volume,” Sarah says.

“It’s been a joy to pull together and it’s something the businesses can use to promote themselves.

“In what has been a very difficult year, it’s sending the message that we’ve got fabulous local businesses who are working their backsides off to produce all these wonderful things.”

The 144-page book is available to buy from Meze Publishing and bookshops including Waterstones and Amazon for £14.95.