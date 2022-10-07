VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the best menus to be plated up in Tayside and Fife was finally devoured by hungry guests on Thursday night.

The outstanding feast, crafted by five well-respected chefs from across the region, was presented at The Courier’s Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Five courses were served up at the event, which took place at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, with each of the stellar chefs overseeing and designing one course that tantalised the taste buds of finalists, judges, sponsors and other guests in attendance.

The chefs included Praveen Kumar of Tabla in Perth, Ian Syme of Fairmont St Andrews, Haar owner Dean Banks, Martin Hollis of The Old Course Hotel and Derek Johnstone of Rusacks, all three located in St Andrews.

Celebrating the best food and drink the Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth areas have to offer, The Menu Food and Drink Awards shines a light on those firms who are pushing boundaries and making a name for themselves, no matter their size.

A five-course extravaganza was plated up ahead of the winners being announced, and the chefs were all applauded for their efforts after a sea of empty plates graced the ballroom tables.

The Menu Food & Drink Awards dinner menu

Canapes – Praveen Kumar, owner of Tabla Restaurant in Perth

Perth chef, Praveen Kumar, used his Indian heritage in the canapes and showcased three different bite-sized dishes.

The first was his haggis bonda followed by the tandoori cooked venison kebab and a pakora made with mixed vegetables.

The haggis bonda is a fusion of Scottish and Indian cooking and his venison meat was provided by Yorkes of Dundee.

His pakora recipe featured curry spice which is his family’s own secret recipe and he used chickpea flour to make the veg stick together when frying.

Starter – Ian Syme, executive chef The Fairmont St Andrews

Ian Syme took the reins of the starter and presented a beautiful chicken terrine to guests.

Made using confit chicken, smoked leek which is blackened with a blow torch to smoke it internally and steam the leek and pickled walnuts, guests loved his dish.

Ian also made an autumnal chive butter to top it with chicken stock, white wine, vinegar and of course, finished it with butter and chives.

Fish course – Dean Banks, chef proprietor of Haar Restaurant in St Andrews

Although lobster is Dean Bank’s signature dish, he opted for a different sort of shellfish for last night.

A hand-dived scallop from Orkney was served up with the last of the summer berries, which had been fermented for two weeks, nasturtium oil and green strawberries. This delicate dish was a real talking point of the night.

Dean’s executive chef, Dan Ashmore also helped him with preparations in advance in the kitchen.

Main course – Martin Hollis, executive chef of The Old Course, St Andrews

It wouldn’t be The Menu Food and Drink Awards without an outstanding main course, and Martin Hollis created just that.

His saddle of venison with a Juniper, orange and star anise rub, was served with puy lentil and venison rissole. It came with Anna potatoes, fine green beans, butternut squash, and was finished off with The Old Course Gin (made with Darnley’s) and juniper jus.

Martin and his team butchered the venison saddle and burned off the alcohol when making the jus.

Dessert – Derek Johnstone, executive head chef at Rusacks, St Andrews

As for executive chef Derek Johnstone, he showcased his pastry skills with a stunning Valrhona Ivoire white chocolate and passion fruit delice with Alfonso mango compote and a coconut and ginger sorbet.

This delicious dessert was the perfect end to a big meal and the ginger added a little bit of spice and “fire” as Derek puts it.

Sponsors of The Menu Food and Drink Award 2022 included Altar Group, Invest Fife, The Wine Press, 1881 Distillery, Highland Game, The Old Course Hotel, Fairmont St Andrews, Rusacks St Andrews, Praveen Kumar, itison plus, CoelBrew, Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course and Haar.