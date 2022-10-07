VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards

One of the best menus to be plated up in Tayside and Fife was finally devoured by hungry guests on Thursday night.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 7 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 7 2022, 7.44pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The five-course meal guests were served at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
The five-course meal guests were served at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team

One of the best menus to be plated up in Tayside and Fife was finally devoured by hungry guests on Thursday night.

The outstanding feast, crafted by five well-respected chefs from across the region, was presented at The Courier’s Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Five courses were served up at the event, which took place at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, with each of the stellar chefs overseeing and designing one course that tantalised the taste buds of finalists, judges, sponsors and other guests in attendance.

The chefs included Praveen Kumar of Tabla in Perth, Ian Syme of Fairmont St Andrews, Haar owner Dean Banks, Martin Hollis of The Old Course Hotel and Derek Johnstone of Rusacks, all three located in St Andrews.

Celebrating the best food and drink the Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth areas have to offer, The Menu Food and Drink Awards shines a light on those firms who are pushing boundaries and making a name for themselves, no matter their size.

A five-course extravaganza was plated up ahead of the winners being announced, and the chefs were all applauded for their efforts after a sea of empty plates graced the ballroom tables.

The Menu Food & Drink Awards dinner menu

Canapes  – Praveen Kumar, owner of Tabla Restaurant in Perth

Perth chef, Praveen Kumar, used his Indian heritage in the canapes and showcased three different bite-sized dishes.

The first was his haggis bonda followed by the tandoori cooked venison kebab and a pakora made with mixed vegetables.

The haggis bonda is a fusion of Scottish and Indian cooking and his venison meat was provided by Yorkes of Dundee.

His pakora recipe featured curry spice which is his family’s own secret recipe and he used chickpea flour to make the veg stick together when frying.

Starter – Ian Syme, executive chef The Fairmont St Andrews

Ian Syme took the reins of the starter and presented a beautiful chicken terrine to guests.

Made using confit chicken, smoked leek which is blackened with a blow torch to smoke it internally and steam the leek and pickled walnuts, guests loved his dish.

Ian also made an autumnal chive butter to top it with chicken stock, white wine, vinegar and of course, finished it with butter and chives.

Fish course – Dean Banks, chef proprietor of Haar Restaurant in St Andrews

Although lobster is Dean Bank’s signature dish, he opted for a different sort of shellfish for last night.

A hand-dived scallop from Orkney was served up with the last of the summer berries, which had been fermented for two weeks, nasturtium oil and green strawberries. This delicate dish was a real talking point of the night.

Dean’s executive chef, Dan Ashmore also helped him with preparations in advance in the kitchen.

Main course – Martin Hollis, executive chef of The Old Course, St Andrews

It wouldn’t be The Menu Food and Drink Awards without an outstanding main course, and Martin Hollis created just that.

His saddle of venison with a Juniper, orange and star anise rub, was served with puy lentil and venison rissole. It came with Anna potatoes, fine green beans, butternut squash, and was finished off with The Old Course Gin (made with Darnley’s) and juniper jus.

Martin and his team butchered the venison saddle and burned off the alcohol when making the jus.

Dessert – Derek Johnstone, executive head chef at Rusacks, St Andrews

As for executive chef Derek Johnstone, he showcased his pastry skills with a stunning Valrhona Ivoire white chocolate and passion fruit delice with Alfonso mango compote and a coconut and ginger sorbet.

This delicious dessert was the perfect end to a big meal and the ginger added a little bit of spice and “fire” as Derek puts it.

Sponsors of The Menu Food and Drink Award 2022 included Altar Group, Invest Fife, The Wine Press, 1881 Distillery, Highland Game, The Old Course Hotel, Fairmont St Andrews, Rusacks St Andrews, Praveen Kumar, itison plus, CoelBrew, Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course and Haar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
The Menu Food & Drink Awards at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Menu recipe for page 6 october 1 Picture shows; Turmeric garlic pilaf. Your Food Fantasy. Supplied by Your Food Fantasy Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that's sure to be star of the…
Konrad Sax leads the way in to the main room where The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Highlights from The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as winners announced
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020 winners
Shortlist for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as excitement builds ahead of…
The Meri-Mate operation started life in Carnoustie before moving to Dundee with the Okhai family.
Do you remember Meri-Mate? The fizzy drinks that took Dundee by storm
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kong inspired chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
The winner of last year's Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks