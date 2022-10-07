Montrose boss Stewart Petrie expects more ‘rollercoaster’ results in tough League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie expects more ‘rollercoaster’ results in tough League One

By Scott Lorimer
October 7 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes Tuesday night’s ‘rollercoaster’ win over Airdrie shows the lengths his side will have to go through to get a result.

The Gable Endies raced to a 2-0 lead over the Diamonds before being pegged back.

The Links Parks boss said many would have expected the Lanarkshire side to have gone on to win, like they did in their dramatic Championship play-off in May.

More ‘rollercoaster’ results expected

Petrie was delighted his side managed to see out the win, but expects his side to have to go through the motions to grind out results in League One.

“I don’t think any game in this division will ever be plain sailing, there will be plenty of other rollercoaster results to come throughout the course of the season,” he said.

“On Tuesday, I thought we were outstanding to go 2-0 up, we played some really tremendous stuff.

“Airdrie came back into the game and when they brought it to 2-2, many would have expected them to then go on to win it.

“Fair play to our boys. Our substitutes made a real difference to the game.

“The result shows how hard we will have to work to get results in this league. It took a lot out of them but we’ll go again on Saturday.”

Montrose team news

Montrose head for Broadwood to face a Clyde side who are on a run of five league games in a row.

Another three points for the Angus side could see them move up to second – but Petrie is not taking The Bully Wee’s poor form for granted.

“Danny [Lennon] and Allan [Moore] will turn it around,” he said.

Kerr Waddell is back available for selection.
Kerr Waddell is back available for selection.

“You sometimes need the ball to go in off someone’s backside and that could change your fortunes and kick start their season.

“They’ve beaten us there a few times in the past so we know we’ll have to play to our potential to get anything out of the game.”

Montrose will welcome back Kerr Waddell, Martin Rennie and Aidan Quinn back in to the squad after their injuries.

However, Lewis Milne is doubtful after picking up a knock in midweek.

