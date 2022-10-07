Montrose boss Stewart Petrie expects more ‘rollercoaster’ results in tough League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes Tuesday night’s ‘rollercoaster’ win over Airdrie shows the lengths his side will have to go through to get a result.

The Gable Endies raced to a 2-0 lead over the Diamonds before being pegged back.

The Links Parks boss said many would have expected the Lanarkshire side to have gone on to win, like they did in their dramatic Championship play-off in May.

More ‘rollercoaster’ results expected

Petrie was delighted his side managed to see out the win, but expects his side to have to go through the motions to grind out results in League One.

“I don’t think any game in this division will ever be plain sailing, there will be plenty of other rollercoaster results to come throughout the course of the season,” he said.

“On Tuesday, I thought we were outstanding to go 2-0 up, we played some really tremendous stuff.

“Airdrie came back into the game and when they brought it to 2-2, many would have expected them to then go on to win it.

“Fair play to our boys. Our substitutes made a real difference to the game.

“The result shows how hard we will have to work to get results in this league. It took a lot out of them but we’ll go again on Saturday.”

Montrose team news

Montrose head for Broadwood to face a Clyde side who are on a run of five league games in a row.

Another three points for the Angus side could see them move up to second – but Petrie is not taking The Bully Wee’s poor form for granted.

“Danny [Lennon] and Allan [Moore] will turn it around,” he said.

“You sometimes need the ball to go in off someone’s backside and that could change your fortunes and kick start their season.

“They’ve beaten us there a few times in the past so we know we’ll have to play to our potential to get anything out of the game.”

Montrose will welcome back Kerr Waddell, Martin Rennie and Aidan Quinn back in to the squad after their injuries.

However, Lewis Milne is doubtful after picking up a knock in midweek.