LYNNE HOGGAN: It’s time to get this Christmas party season started

It may be the month of Halloween but Christmas is creeping up on us and that means Christmas party season is back.

Remember pre-Covid when you could look forward to that one big exciting night of the year?

When you would plan where to go with all the team, get an outfit sorted and get all your colleagues together to have a laugh and make fools of yourselves?

Often there was one very drunk colleague who fell over on the dance floor, and usually that night would be the main talking point for a good few weeks after.

Last year we thought things were going to be “normal” again.

However, our Christmas partying took a hit when we were asked to go out in small groups and just avoid them if possible.

Our Christmas party season hasn’t been right in years, but maybe its time has come again.

Mistletoe and messiness

Every year I DJ and host the Doubletree by Hilton Dunblane Christmas party nights, and I am back this year, along with an awesome band called Circus.

A whole evening of entertainment, plus food and drinks – it’s what every good Christmas party needs.

I love standing behind the decks watching people from all over Scotland dance and enjoy themselves.

I love the smell of the turkey dinners being brought out and served.

And I love the end of the night when I go home to bed knowing I’ll wake up fresh the next day.

I feel and hope that this year will be THE year when we all get back to normal.

When we all get to take our places at the table with our workmates or pals.

The loud one, the sober one, the one who’s looking for a kiss under the mistletoe, the one who wants to dance before the main course is even out.

It’s never too soon for a bit of Mariah

My advice this year is get a Christmas party booked and go out and enjoy it.

It’s never too early to get something in the diary and start making plans to dance to Slade and Mariah like we’ve never danced before.

It’s also a great excuse to support the pubs, hotels and venues that are putting Christmas events on.

Last year a lot of places took a hit, losing out on money due to the government advice.

People were cancelling all over the place and not showing up in large numbers.

I know the cost of living is hitting us hard at the moment.

But there are so many different options to suit different budgets.

And sometimes we need to treat ourselves, right?

So go out, get into the festive spirit and enjoy the Christmas party season this year.

And hopefully this is the little kick up the backside you need to get something in the diary for the most wonderful time of the year.