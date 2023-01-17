Dundee-based MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Green politician Maggie Chapman says Holyrood should “explore” whether children as young as eight can decide to legally change their gender, and criticised secondary school text books on biology.

Ms Chapman, who represents the North East region covering Dundee to Aberdeenshire, suggested lowering the age limit as the UK Government stepped in to block controversial gender reform legislation in Scotland.

She previously said it would be “appropriate and beneficial” for children under the age of 16 to have the change formally recognised.

Ms Chapman, asked by broadcaster LBC if this means she would support an eight-year-old being able to make the choice, said politicians should be “looking at processes”.

What did the MSP say?

She said: “In the committee that scrutinised this legislation, we heard from a wide range of trans people who knew well before they were 16 that they were trans and I think we should be looking at processes where they can be recognised.

“That does not mean to say I’m saying we set an age at which it’s fine. I think there will need to be much wider discussions around protection.”

Ms Chapman was then challenged again on whether an eight-year-old should be allowed to “make their own decision about whether to legally change their gender”.

She said: “Yes. I think in principle we should be exploring that.”

After noting that the voting age in Scotland is 16, Ms Chapman was asked whether she believes it should be lowered to eight.

She said: “I think we should actually look at how young people in general are treated across society.”

MSP slams school textbooks

The MSP was then asked about her previous comments that “sex is not binary and immutable” and whether she could provide “an example of a human being changing their biological sex”.

READ MORE: Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘full frontal attack’

Ms Chapman said she is not able to do this because she does not have access to the “chromosomal make up of every single human being”.

“I’ve never had mine tested, I don’t know what mine are,” she added.

She also argued that school textbooks offer a “gross simplification” on binary sex.

The Scottish Government passed changes last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.

The Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required to live in their acquired gender.

But in a statement on Monday evening, the UK Government’s Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, confirmed he will block the legislation from gaining royal assent and becoming law.