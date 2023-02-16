Angus Robertson: From ‘real opposition leader’ to crushing defeat in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Robertson: From ‘real opposition leader’ to crushing defeat in Moray

Angus Robertson spent 16 years representing Moray until being toppled by Douglas Ross in 2017 in a headline-grabbing victory.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 16 2023, 5.00pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Angus Robertson was ousted from his Moray seat by Douglas Ross. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It was one of the biggest scalps in UK politics to see the SNP’s Westminster leader lose out as the Tories swept to victory across the north-east.

Now, the former Moray MP has emerged as the bookies’ favourite to become the next first minister of Scotland, after entering politics in 2001.

He is currently Constitution Secretary with a brief which includes planning for a long-promised second independence referendum.

Angus Robertson at the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen last year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The 53-year-old entered Holyrood in 2021, to represent Edinburgh Central, and was quickly elevated to Nicola Sturgeon’s cabinet.

He is one of the few surviving veterans of the Alex Salmond era and was the party’s Westminster leader from 2007 until 2017.

Over 20 years spent in elected politics and his leadership experience is likely to have contributed to bookies tipping him for the position.

Aberdeen University

Born in London, to a Scottish father, Struan, who was an engineer, and a German mother, Anne, who was a nurse, he was later brought up in Edinburgh.

He graduated from Aberdeen University in 1991, with an MA Honours degree in politics and international relations.

After his studies, he entered the world of journalism, working as a foreign and diplomatic correspondent in Central Europe for the BBC World Service.

Moray MP

A fluent German speaker, he served as a European and international affairs adviser to SNP MSPs at Holyrood before he was elected to Westmister in 2001 to represent Moray.

MP Angus Robertson talks about the Roadmap to Independence during the last day of the 77th Scottish National Party annual conference at the Eden Court Theatre in Inverness. Image: PA.

He was Scotland’s youngest MP at the time and served as the SNP’s spokesman on defence and international relations.

In 2007, he became the SNP Westminster leader, following Mr Salmond’s election as first minister.

The MP co-ordinated the party’s election victories at Holyrood in 2007 and 2011, as well as the party’s landslide at Westminster in 2015.

He won plaudits for his performances in prime minister’s questions, with many describing him as the “real opposition leader”.

Locally, he campaigned to save the Kinloss Army Barracks from closure in 2016, after it emerged the base could close.

Defeat to Douglas Ross

The SNP politician was one of the party’s most high-profile losses in the 2017 general election.

Mr Ross stunned pundits when he overtook Mr Robertson with a swing of 13,000 votes – more than a quarter of the turn-out.

The Scottish Tory leader previously said he believed his opponent had been punished for focusing on Westminster grandstanding instead of local concerns.

Angus Robertson arriving at 2017 General Election count in Elgin with wife Jennifer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He said: “The SNP just assumed that people would vote for them regardless, in what used to be their heartlands.”

Mr Robertson married partner Jennifer Dempsie, a former SNP aide and founding partner at Forres-based communications consultancy Spey, in 2016.

He resigned as the SNP’s depute leader in February 2018, after losing his seat in the Commons.

The following year, he went on to launch the pro-independence think tank Progress Scotland.

He and his wife welcomed their first daughter in 2019 and a second in 2021.

Holyrood entrance

The SNP veteran put himself forward for the seat of Edinburgh Central in the 2021 Holyrood election.

Ahead of the selection contest for the seat, the SNP National Executive Committee announced that any MP chosen as a candidate for Holyrood would have to resign from Westminster.

This was considered by some as a deliberate move to stop MP Joanna Cherry from winning the party’s nomination for the seat and boost Mr Robertson’s candidacy, as a close ally of Ms Sturgeon.

He won the seat with 39% of the vote, beating the Conservative candidate by 4,372 votes.

The first minister immediately sought to install him in her cabinet as Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture.

He praised Ms Sturgeon as a “tremendous first minister, SNP leader, public servant and advocate of Scottish independence”.

