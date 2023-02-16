River North Esk heralds start of 2023 season with catch and release message to Angus anglers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

River North Esk heralds start of 2023 season with catch and release message to Angus anglers

By Graham Brown
February 16 2023, 5.15pm
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Balmakewan beat enjoyed the buzz of excitement around a new salmon season as the first cast of 2023 was made on the River North Esk.

There was a big turnout for the occasion at the fishery between Brechin and Laurencekirk as owners and ghillies of neighbouring beats turned out to join in Thursday’s ceremony.

And the event gave fishery board figures the opportunity to reinforce their ambition of 100% catch and release on the river to try and reverse the alarming decline in Scottish salmon numbers.

River North Esk salmon season 2023 begins
Craig Somerville blesses the North Esk with Fettercairn whisky for the new season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Young anglers

Balmakewan Fishing owner Symon Jacobsen said: “Thankfully the weather has been kind to us and it is fantastic to see a good crowd come along to the opening day event.”

He reserved a special welcome for young anglers who were part of the opening day celebration.

“They are so important to the future of salmon fishing and looking after our rivers,” added Mr Jacobsen.

Balmakewan beat on River North Esk
Dylan Young makes the first cast. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The toast to the river – with a bottle of whisky donated by nearby Fettercairn Distillery – was made by angler and filmmaker, Craig Somerville.

His love of the sport has taken the founder of Castabroad Collective across the globe.

The first cast was performed by Dylan Young and within minutes his rod bent into a take.

But the fish will not go into the Balmakewan book as the first spring salmon of 2023 after turning out to be a kelt – a salmon that spawned after entering the river last year and is getting ready to go back out to sea again.

North Esk salmon season opens for 2023
All smiles around the start of a new salmon season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Continuing decline

Dr Craig MacIntyre of the Esk District Salmon Fishery Board says it will be another crucial year for the Angus rivers.

Evidence from the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organisation shows the numbers of salmon returning to Scottish waters from their marine migration continue to fall.

They are currently around half the figure which came back to the nation’s rivers in the 1970s.

Piper Norman Fiddes and Balmakewan Fishings owner Symon Jacobsen share a chat on the bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“In recognition of the alarming statistic, Esk District Salmon Fishery Board took the decision at their 2022 annual meeting to very strongly recommend that all salmon caught on the North and South Esk should be returned to the river,” said Craig.

“A catch and release rate of 100% is the aim.

“Achieving this target will demonstrate that anglers and fishery owners are doing all in their power to protect wild salmon populations,” he added.

North Esk salmon fishing
Eddie Sinclair rolls a cast with his fly. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Strategy for the future

Last month, the Scottish Government published their Wild Salmon Strategy implementation plan, setting out how the government intends to help stop the decline in wild salmon numbers.

“Reducing the number of salmon killed by anglers is just part of the strategy,” he added.

Rods ready for action on the river. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There are also very important measures looking at improving the health of rivers, reducing pollution and mitigating against the threat of climate change.”

There are more than a dozen fisheries on the North and South Esk.

Their start follows the opening of the Tay season last month.

More information can be found at eskrivers.org.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the flavour of opening day.

Early Angus anticipation.
Murray Stewart and Bill Cook figure out the best spot.
2023 salmon season starts on River North Esk
Almost set for the season to get underway.
Piper Norman Fiddes fanfares the 2023 season.
New salmon season on River North Esk in Angus.
The anglers gather at Balmakewan.
Here’s to tight lines. Balmakewan ghillie Mike Young makes a toast to a successful season.
River Esk salmon season 2023
Murray Stewart begins his 2023 quest for the king of fish.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Suspected gas leak near Carnoustie railway line just two weeks after ruptured main
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Council tenants face 4.1% rent rise
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Teachers offered new pay deal in bid to halt strike action
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Storm Otto: Warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and…
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose paedophile downloaded days-worth of vile videos, including clips involving animals

Most Read

1
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Murray Stewart makes a cast at Balmakewan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented