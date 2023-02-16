River North Esk heralds start of 2023 season with catch and release message to Angus anglers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Balmakewan beat enjoyed the buzz of excitement around a new salmon season as the first cast of 2023 was made on the River North Esk.

There was a big turnout for the occasion at the fishery between Brechin and Laurencekirk as owners and ghillies of neighbouring beats turned out to join in Thursday’s ceremony.

And the event gave fishery board figures the opportunity to reinforce their ambition of 100% catch and release on the river to try and reverse the alarming decline in Scottish salmon numbers.

Young anglers

Balmakewan Fishing owner Symon Jacobsen said: “Thankfully the weather has been kind to us and it is fantastic to see a good crowd come along to the opening day event.”

He reserved a special welcome for young anglers who were part of the opening day celebration.

“They are so important to the future of salmon fishing and looking after our rivers,” added Mr Jacobsen.

The toast to the river – with a bottle of whisky donated by nearby Fettercairn Distillery – was made by angler and filmmaker, Craig Somerville.

His love of the sport has taken the founder of Castabroad Collective across the globe.

The first cast was performed by Dylan Young and within minutes his rod bent into a take.

But the fish will not go into the Balmakewan book as the first spring salmon of 2023 after turning out to be a kelt – a salmon that spawned after entering the river last year and is getting ready to go back out to sea again.

Continuing decline

Dr Craig MacIntyre of the Esk District Salmon Fishery Board says it will be another crucial year for the Angus rivers.

Evidence from the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organisation shows the numbers of salmon returning to Scottish waters from their marine migration continue to fall.

They are currently around half the figure which came back to the nation’s rivers in the 1970s.

“In recognition of the alarming statistic, Esk District Salmon Fishery Board took the decision at their 2022 annual meeting to very strongly recommend that all salmon caught on the North and South Esk should be returned to the river,” said Craig.

“A catch and release rate of 100% is the aim.

“Achieving this target will demonstrate that anglers and fishery owners are doing all in their power to protect wild salmon populations,” he added.

Strategy for the future

Last month, the Scottish Government published their Wild Salmon Strategy implementation plan, setting out how the government intends to help stop the decline in wild salmon numbers.

“Reducing the number of salmon killed by anglers is just part of the strategy,” he added.

“There are also very important measures looking at improving the health of rivers, reducing pollution and mitigating against the threat of climate change.”

There are more than a dozen fisheries on the North and South Esk.

Their start follows the opening of the Tay season last month.

More information can be found at eskrivers.org.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the flavour of opening day.