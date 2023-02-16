Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

By Alasdair Clark
February 16 2023, 5.21pm
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife Council Labour administration leader David Ross gets his plans approved. Image: DC Thomson

Residents in Fife could face a 5% council tax and rent rise next year.

The council’s minority Labour administration – led by Councillor David Ross – is putting forward the proposals in an effort to plug a financial black hole of £11.5 million.

It would mean those living in band D properties would pay £1,385 in 2023/24, an increase of £65.96 on this year’s rates, with other bands rising in proportion to this.

Efforts to raise £9m for council coffers

The plans need the support of some councillors from other parties but if approved, it is estimated the new council tax rates would bring an additional £9m into the council’s coffers.

Labour says this would allow it to avoid service cuts – with the remaining cash made up from uncommitted funds and £2m in teacher funding provided by the Scottish Government.

But the opposition SNP group instead wants council tax bills to go up by 3%.

Meanwhile, a proposed rent rise put forward by Labour would see average weekly costs go up by £3.92 to £82.41.

Council tenants had been consulted on proposed rent rises of between 0 and 3%, with the majority who responded backing a 0% increase.

But council chiefs say that since this consultation, funding pressures have increased by nearly £4m.

The SNP wants to limit the rise to 3%.

Why is a council tax rise needed?

The Labour group says the council tax and rent increases are being forced on the council due to “underfunding” by the Scottish Government.

Its proposal says: “Fife Council is once again faced with making cuts to vital local services and raising council tax over the next three years as a result of underfunding by the Scottish Government.

“This follows more than a decade of cuts to council budgets by the Scottish
Government along with restrictions on council tax and ringfencing of spending.”

SNP group leader Councillor David Alexander. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
SNP group leader David Alexander. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Opposition SNP group leader David Alexander says he cannot see the justification for a 5% council tax rise.

He said: “There’s no requirement at all for 5% when right now there is a cost-of-living crisis.

“We have balanced the books with 3%. There’s no justification for the 5%. Next year, if the books aren’t balancing, there may be a case for it.”

The SNP’s 3% rise would bring in £5.4m while the party would also draw on the entire reserve budget to make up the shortfall.

Will the proposals be voted through?

The political make-up of Fife Council requires parties to join forces to vote proposals through.

  • For the Labour proposals (5% council tax and rent rise) to go through, it needs to win the support of 18 other councillors from across the Conservative and Lib Dem groups.
  • For the SNP plans (3% council tax and rent rise) to go ahead, it needs the support of just four councillors from either the Lib Dems or Conservatives.

The Lib Dem and Conservative groups have not confirmed their voting plans yet, but have indicated they will not support the SNP.

Lib Dem group leader Jonny Tepp has called the SNP plans “surprisingly regressive”.

Scottish Govt says council budgets protected

The Scottish Government insists its funding settlement has protected council budgets.

A spokeswoman says it provided more than £13.2 billion in funding across the country for 2023/24.

She said: “This represents a cash increase of over £550m, or 4.5%, which is a real-terms increase of £160.6m, or 1.3%.”

Tayside’s three councils will set their budgets in the coming days – with a similar rent rise of 4.1% proposed in Angus.

Fife councillors will vote on the budget at a meeting on February 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Ruaridgh Blair has been remanded pending sentence. Image: Facebook.
Fife rapist convicted after jury hears victim's evidence from beyond the grave
Dolly Parton wrote a letter to the residents of Dunfermline. Image: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock, Visit Dunfermline
Why Dolly Parton wrote a letter to Dunfermline - and what country superstar said
David and Robert Mach with an original Scottie sculpture at Fraser Gallery in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fife's Scotties by the Sea: International sculptors David and Robert Mach take lead as…
Centrica chief executive Chris O'Shea. Image: Centrica
Chris O'Shea: Fifer in line for £1.6m bonus as CEO of British Gas owners…
The threats were made against Nicola Sturgeon during lockdown. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.Wire
Prison for Fife man who made Nicola Sturgeon hanging threat and 'undermined democracy'
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
missing teen found
Missing Fife man traced safe and well
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

M90 southbound at Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented