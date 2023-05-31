Closure of Perth’s Dewars Centre would be ‘death knell’ for sporting success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth’s Dewars Centre must be saved to nurture future sport stars like curling champion Eve Muirhead, the Scottish Government has been warned.

The campaign reached Holyrood on Wednesday after fears for the future of the rink and facilities.

The 2022 women’s gold medal curling team at the Winter Olympics was led by Eve Muirhead, who used Dewars as the home rink.

She and he team were awarded the Freedom of Perth and Kinross by the local council, thanks to their victory.

Writing in The Courier, Ms Muirhead has already suggested a curling museum.

She also wants to promote the cross-generational appeal and history of her sport.

“Perth’s ice rink was saved from closure a couple of months ago but it would be all too easy for it to fall off the agenda,” she warned.

“And if long-term ideas and solutions aren’t found, the reprieve might not last long.”

‘Hampden Park of curling’

In Holyrood on Wednesday, Perthshire-based MSP Murdo Fraser said the rink is the “Hampden Park” of curling.

He said it is not just for elite sports people – the centre is needed so that younger people can get a taste.

“Any closure would signal a death knell for the long-lasting legacy of curling in Perthshire,” he said.

“Legends such as Rhona Howie, Eve Muirhead and David Murdoch all have strong connections with the centre.

“The centre also plays a key role in promoting curling at a grassroots level in the area and tackles social isolation as well.”

He asked the government and all MSPs to find a way to develop future Olympians and world champions in Perth.

‘Real concern’

SNP social care and sport minister Maree Todd said: “I’m passionate about sport. I’ve watched with immense pride the fantastic achievements of Scottish curlers.

“Any threatened closures are a real concern. LiveActive Leisure have committed to keep the Dewar Centre fully open until the end of March 2024.

“That’s really welcome news in the short-term. We will consider what support can be provided to the sport and leisure sector.”

She added: “We all know local authorities are operating under very challenging financial circumstances.”

The centre is owned by LiveActive Leisure, an arms-length group owned by the local council.

The future of the site was uncertain in recent months as costs continue to rise.

Pressure on finances means a more sustainable funding model has to be found, campaigners say.