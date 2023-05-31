High-value mountain bike and e-bike stolen from Carse of Gowrie farm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two high-value bicycles were stolen from a farm in Carse of Gowrie.

Thieves targeted an outbuilding at the address overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz mountain bike with distinctive red detailing (pictured below) was taken alongside a Santa Cruz grey e-bike.

Police have described the bikes as “highly valuable” as they appealed to the public for information.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of two bikes from a farm property near Rait.

“This happened sometime between 8:30pm Monday and 7:15am Tuesday May 30.

“The grey bike is an e-bike and both are highly valuable.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 0832 of May 30.