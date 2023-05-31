Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
High-value mountain bike and e-bike stolen from Carse of Gowrie farm

Police described both bikes as "highly valuable" as they appealed for information.

By James Simpson
A Santa Cruz e-bike was stolen from an outbuilding. Image: Police Scotland
Two high-value bicycles were stolen from a farm in Carse of Gowrie.

Thieves targeted an outbuilding at the address overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz mountain bike with distinctive red detailing (pictured below) was taken alongside a Santa Cruz grey e-bike.

Santa Cruz mountain bike. Image: Police Scotland

Police have described the bikes as “highly valuable” as they appealed to the public for information.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of two bikes from a farm property near Rait.

“This happened sometime between 8:30pm Monday and 7:15am Tuesday May 30.

“Two Santa Cruz mountain bikes were stolen from an outbuilding on a farm north of Rait in the Carse of Gowrie.

“The grey bike is an e-bike and both are highly valuable.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 0832 of May 30.

