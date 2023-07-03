Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today

Theresa Mallett will host the first minister at her Glenrothes home as she demands a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal.

By Justin Bowie
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.

A Fife protester who heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech at the SNP’s Dundee independence convention will meet the first minister in her home today.

Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett confronted the SNP leader at Caird Hall on June 24 over his failure to grant a public inquiry into disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

Theresa, who has been a nationalist for decades, told Mr Yousaf she was quitting the SNP in anger over the scandal surrounding the bungling surgeon.

She was left with lifelong injuries after she was operated on by Mr Eljamel in 2012 when he was still employed by NHS Tayside.

Theresa told us 11 years of pain came out in one dramatic moment when she heckled the first minister.

Mr Yousaf has refused to commit to a full public inquiry into how the neurosurgeon was able to harm patients for so long.

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

But victims of the rogue medic, including Theresa, say only a major public probe will get them the answers they need.

Theresa said she will have one simple demand for Mr Yousaf when she welcomes him into her home: “Just do a public inquiry.”

The Fife gran said it has been a whirlwind week since she made national headlines after interrupting Mr Yousaf.

But she is unfazed at the prospect of meeting the first minister.

‘It doesn’t phase me’

She told us: “I never saw this coming two weeks ago. It doesn’t faze me.

“I’ve not put anything to say in my head, because I always speak from the heart.

“I want to talk to Humza constructively to get a public inquiry.”

She added: “I’ll stick to my guns. I always stick to my guns.

“It’s going to be interesting. I know what he can expect from me. I don’t know what I can expect from Humza.”

In June, whistleblowers claimed NHS Tayside were alerted to concerns about Mr Eljamel as early as 2009.

That’s despite health board bosses repeatedly insisting they first became aware in 2013, when he was placed under supervision.

Theresa Mallett outside the Caird Hall in Dundee after she heckled Mr Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.

Newly released documents show NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for Mr Eljamel’s poor performance at Ninewells Hospital.

More than 100 patients have now come forward insisting they were harmed by the disgraced neurosurgeon as pressure on the government mounts.

For a long time Theresa was unaware of the campaign for a public inquiry and she was left suffering in silence.

And while she is hosting a high-profile guest, Theresa said the pain she endures means she often spends long spells at home alone.

She said: “I can sit in the winter and never speak to anybody.

“I can’t get out. I’m cut off. That’s why I hadn’t become aware of the campaign group sooner.

“I was just living like a hermit, cut-off. That’s how my life has been.”

