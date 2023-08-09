Nicola Sturgeon writing ‘deeply personal and revealing’ memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon writing ‘deeply personal and revealing’ memoir

The former first minister said she is "very excited" to be working on the book, which is set to be released in 2025.

By Alasdair Clark
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA.

Nicola Sturgeon is writing a “deeply personal and revealing” memoir, the former first minster has announced.

The former first minister said she is “very excited” to be working on the book – which she promised would take readers behind the scenes into the room where major political decisions were taken.

The as-yet-untitled book “will chart how the former SNP leader went from being a shy child from a working-class family in Ayrshire to the steps of Bute House”, the publisher said.

It will touch on many important political events, including the Scottish independence referendum, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

The first minister promised to take readers behind the scenes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Embarking on this book is therefore exciting, if also daunting.

“I aim to chronicle key events of the past three decades of Scottish and British politics and take the reader behind the scenes to describe how it felt to be ‘in the room’, who else was there, the relationships involved and how decisions were arrived at.

“I will talk about what I am proud of and be frank about my regrets.

“I will reflect on the challenges of being a woman in politics and reveal more about the person behind the politician.

“I will also draw on my 35 years of experience to offer some thoughts on the future of Scotland, the UK and democracy in general.”

Memoir ‘bitter sweet’ after death of uncle

But announcing the news, Nicola Sturgeon said it was “bitter sweet” as she prepared for the funeral of her uncle, the journalist Iain Ferguson.

She added: “This is something that I always hoped we might work together on some day. Instead, it will be a book I dedicate to him.”

Nine publishers vied for the rights to publish Ms Sturgeon’s “hotly contested” memoir, which is due to be released in 2025 by publisher Pan Macmillan.

The publishing house said: “The result will be a deeply personal and revealing memoir from one of Britain’s most significant political leaders of recent times.”