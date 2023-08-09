No plans to re-open swimming pool at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital due to cost of repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans to re-open swimming pool at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital due to cost of repairs

The pool has been closed since the Covid pandemic and will require extensive repairs in order to reopen.

By Liam Rutherford
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A swimming pool on the grounds of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the cost of repairs needed.

The pool, at the hospital’s staff residency area, was closed during the coronavirus pandemic but has fallen into a state of disrepair.

It has now been revealed there are no plans to pay for the “extensive work” required to bring the facility back to adequate health and safety standards.

Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Prior to closure, the pool was open to staff and the public.

The issue was raised by Dundee West End Liberal Democrat councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton, wo asked NHS Tayside if the pool could be re-opened.

In response, Billy Alexander, head of soft facilities at the health board, said: “A full assessment of this facility has identified that there is an extensive amount of investment required to bring this pool up to current health and safety standards.

“I will continue to evaluate the financial implications of carrying out the extensive works required for the pool, in comparison to other maintenance needs for patient facilities.”

Funding will be prioritised for more urgent patient needs

With the current economic crisis the money needed to repair the pool is being “prioritised” for more vital health services.

Mr Alexander added: “The continuous evolving priorities in relation to supporting patient care and the current financial climate means that I am not in a position to confirm any potential investment for Ninewells Swimming Pool.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fraser Macpherson, West End Liberal Democrat councillor, had recently been given a tour of the unused facility confirming that the “extensive work” needed to reopen the pool was “correct.”

Mr Macpherson added: “We would hope that, in time, a positive use can be found for the facility.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Ninewells Swimming Pool has been closed since early 2020.

“A full assessment of the pool has been carried out which identified an extensive amount of investment required to bring the pool up to current health and safety standards.

“There are no plans to reopen the pool at this time.”

