No plans to re-open swimming pool at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital due to cost of repairs

A swimming pool on the grounds of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the cost of repairs needed.

The pool, at the hospital’s staff residency area, was closed during the coronavirus pandemic but has fallen into a state of disrepair.

It has now been revealed there are no plans to pay for the “extensive work” required to bring the facility back to adequate health and safety standards.

Prior to closure, the pool was open to staff and the public.

The issue was raised by Dundee West End Liberal Democrat councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton, wo asked NHS Tayside if the pool could be re-opened.

In response, Billy Alexander, head of soft facilities at the health board, said: “A full assessment of this facility has identified that there is an extensive amount of investment required to bring this pool up to current health and safety standards.

“I will continue to evaluate the financial implications of carrying out the extensive works required for the pool, in comparison to other maintenance needs for patient facilities.”

Funding will be prioritised for more urgent patient needs

With the current economic crisis the money needed to repair the pool is being “prioritised” for more vital health services.

Mr Alexander added: “The continuous evolving priorities in relation to supporting patient care and the current financial climate means that I am not in a position to confirm any potential investment for Ninewells Swimming Pool.”

Fraser Macpherson, West End Liberal Democrat councillor, had recently been given a tour of the unused facility confirming that the “extensive work” needed to reopen the pool was “correct.”

Mr Macpherson added: “We would hope that, in time, a positive use can be found for the facility.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Ninewells Swimming Pool has been closed since early 2020.

“A full assessment of the pool has been carried out which identified an extensive amount of investment required to bring the pool up to current health and safety standards.

“There are no plans to reopen the pool at this time.”