Perthshire and Angus miss out on cash from £30 million fund to fix rural housing crisis

SNP promises to spend £30 million tackling the a rural housing crisis across the north are still well behind schedule, new figures have revealed.

Data released by the Scottish Government shows just under £400,000 has been spent in a single council area this year so far to help build new homes.

Since 2016, the SNP has spent less than £12 million of the fund for mainland housing, despite promising to fork out £25 million by 2021.

And data shows not a single penny has been spent in Perth and Kinross or Angus since 2020-21, despite both regions previously benefiting from the project.

From the beginning of the new financial year April, Highland Council has been the only local authority to benefit from rural spending.

By contrast, nearly £9 million of cash aimed at building housing on islands has been allocated, much more than the £5 million initially promised.

Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston insisted it was “shocking” that Perth and Kinross and Angus have been left out in the cold.

He told us: “The SNP’s failure to repeatedly spend the money earmarked in their rural housing fund sums up their contempt for our rural communities.

“There is a severe shortage of housing in rural Scotland, yet the SNP are failing to deliver the resources necessary to meet the demand and to encourage people to move to these areas.

“It is particularly shocking that the SNP-Green government has failed to spend a single penny from the fund in Perth and Kinross and Angus since 2021.”

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who has become a vocal critic of his own party, said the new data showed progress has been too slow.

He told us: “This fund has seen just over £4 million invested in rural housing since 2021.

“Given the total of £30 million promised the progress is poor.”

Before taking power, First Minister Humza Yousaf unveiled his blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers.

In 2020-21, £3 million of the rural housing fund was handed out by the government in one year, but since then total spend has continually fallen.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.