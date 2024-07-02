SNP’s Stephen Flynn trolls ‘Tory Boy’ over England Euros stance – with help from Dundee United history book

Stephen Flynn poked fun at a self-confessed “Tory Boy” media commentator after he was criticised for refusing to back England at the Euros – and showed his love for Dundee United at the same time.

The SNP Westminster chief – a Tartan Army follower – posted a picture on social media with a bar of Toblerone, a Swiss favourite and clear reference to England’s upcoming rivals in the Euro 2024 tournament.

He later said he hopes to “wash down a bar of Toblerone with some England football team tears”.

Mr Flynn admitted his enjoyment in seeing city rivals Dundee and the England national team lose was probably a “bit petty” – but said it’s how most fans tend to view the game.

Commentator Andrew “Tory Boy” Pierce – a veteran journalist known for his conservative leanings – claimed Mr Flynn had alienated undecided voters in Scotland with a “car crash” interview on Good Morning Britain.

Mr Flynn wouldn’t wish Scotland’s rivals south of the border good luck ahead of their quarter-final clash with in-form Switzerland on Saturday.

Dundee-born Mr Flynn hit back with the unsubtle product placement to show support for the Swiss – who drew in their earlier game with Scotland.

The SNP Westminster leader joked there was “only one option for breakfast”, sharing emojis of the Swiss flag and a snow-capped mountain.

And next to the bar of chocolate was a pile of books – including one documenting Dundee United’s 50 greatest games as a club.

Mr Flynn is a fan of the Tangerines and regularly attends their games at Tannadice.

He told The Courier: “I appreciate that blunt honesty from a politician might surprise some folk but when it comes to my football teams – I want Scotland and United to win and our rivals to lose.

“It’s probably a bit petty, it’s probably a bit ill-informed but it’s how almost all football fans get by.

“And if we can wash down a bar of Toblerone with some England football team tears I’m all for that.”

The football-daft Aberdeen South election candidate travelled out to Munich for Scotland’s 5-1 defeat against Germany in the opening game of the Euros last month.