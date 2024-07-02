SNP’s Stephen Flynn trolls ‘Tory Boy’ over England Euros stance – with help from Dundee United history book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Stephen Flynn trolls ‘Tory Boy’ over England Euros stance – with help from Dundee United history book

After watching Scotland crash out of Germany, he told The Courier he is hoping to "wash down a bar of Toblerone with some England football team tears”.

By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn with First Minister John Swinney in Munich for the Scotland game. Image: PA.
Stephen Flynn poked fun at a self-confessed “Tory Boy” media commentator after he was criticised for refusing to back England at the Euros – and showed his love for Dundee United at the same time.

The SNP Westminster chief – a Tartan Army follower – posted a picture on social media with a bar of Toblerone, a Swiss favourite and clear reference to England’s upcoming rivals in the Euro 2024 tournament.

He later said he hopes to “wash down a bar of Toblerone with some England football team tears”.

Mr Flynn admitted his enjoyment in seeing city rivals Dundee and the England national team lose was probably a “bit petty” – but said it’s how most fans tend to view the game.

Commentator Andrew “Tory Boy” Pierce – a veteran journalist known for his conservative leanings – claimed Mr Flynn had alienated undecided voters in Scotland with a “car crash” interview on Good Morning Britain.

Mr Flynn wouldn’t wish Scotland’s rivals south of the border good luck ahead of their quarter-final clash with in-form Switzerland on Saturday.

Dundee-born Mr Flynn hit back with the unsubtle product placement to show support for the Swiss – who drew in their earlier game with Scotland.

Stephen Flynn posed with a bar of Toblerone to show his support for Switzerland.

The SNP Westminster leader joked there was “only one option for breakfast”, sharing emojis of the Swiss flag and a snow-capped mountain.

And next to the bar of chocolate was a pile of books – including one documenting Dundee United’s 50 greatest games as a club.

Mr Flynn is a fan of the Tangerines and regularly attends their games at Tannadice.

He told The Courier: “I appreciate that blunt honesty from a politician might surprise some folk but when it comes to my football teams – I want Scotland and United to win and our rivals to lose.

“It’s probably a bit petty, it’s probably a bit ill-informed but it’s how almost all football fans get by.

“And if we can wash down a bar of Toblerone with some England football team tears I’m all for that.”

The football-daft Aberdeen South election candidate travelled out to Munich for Scotland’s 5-1 defeat against Germany in the opening game of the Euros last month.

Conversation