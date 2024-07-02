Ian Murray details ‘mantra’ allowing Raith Rovers to beat financial ‘big-hitters’ to signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray details ‘mantra’ allowing Raith Rovers to beat financial ‘big-hitters’ to signings

The Stark's Park boss admits he was 'surprised' to land Paul Hanlon given money on offer elsewhere.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray during a pre-season training session.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray has revealed the ‘mantra’ he says is allowing Raith Rovers to beat ‘big-spending’ Championship rivals to signings this summer.

The Stark’s Park boss has confessed he feared losing out on Paul Hanlon after discovering what the freed Hibernian stalwart was being offered by competitors for his signature.

Hanlon has said he knocked back offers from the Premiership, second tier and abroad to join Raith.

Likewise, Shaun Byrne has admitted he turned down more money elsewhere to sign on permanently in Kirkcaldy after last season’s loan from Dundee.

New signing Paul Hanlon in training with Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon is a ‘marquee’ signing for Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

In both cases, the persistence of Raith’s pursuit – led by technical director John Potter – paid off.

And, with the likes of Partick Thistle and Ayr United seemingly ‘splashing the cash’ in the transfer market, Murray is adamant Rovers’ success has come despite being outgunned in monetary terms.

“We have to be very clear again,” he told Courier Sport. “We’ve had a fantastic transfer window again so far, we’re not going to deny that.

“But we’re most certainly not the big hitters in the league, that’s for sure, in terms of what other teams are offering, seemingly, to other players.

“We try to build it around the atmosphere, the environment, the potential, the support we’re getting from the supporters and the facilities we’re trying to create.

‘We don’t have pots of gold’

“That’s alway our mantra.

“I keep saying it and people don’t agree with it, but we don’t have pots of gold, we really don’t.

“These boys aren’t here for the money, that’s for sure.”

Potter’s role in the recruitment process is one that is repeatedly mentioned by new signings.

And it is one that Murray has been happy to pass on since last summer’s takeover sparked a revamp of the football department.

Shaun Byrne in training with Raith Rovers.
Shaun Byrne (right) has admitted to turning down more money on offer elsewhere to sign for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

The manager is still very much at the heart of the conversations over targets. But the leg-work is often completed by Potter, who Hanlon said had been on the phone nightly during their discussions

“John has done a fantastic job in selling the place, and he doesn’t lose too many battles in these situations, which is great,” added Murray.

“That’s John’s job and it’s not an easy one, or a particularly enjoyable one at times, because you’re on at players all the time.

“There’s kind of a chain. I’ll text Pottsy asking what’s going on and he’ll get back to me and it ping-pongs between me and him, and then finally we’ll get an answer.

“With Paul in particular, we had a lot of conversations with him. It got to the stage where I knew what other teams were offering him – and they were outgunning us pretty substantially.

‘One battle we might have lost’

“So, I was a little bit surprised we got him. I was on holiday when I got the call from Pottsy to tell me Paul had agreed.

“I was delighted, because I genuinely thought it might be one battle we might have lost.

“Longevity is the thinking, really. Paul, Lewis [Stevenson] and guys like Shaun Byrne are not stupid guys, they understand they’ve got young families and sometimes location is also important to players in terms of their home life.

“Sometimes more money doesn’t always win. Most of the time it does, but not always.

“So, I’m delighted with guys like Shaun, who was offered a lot more money elsewhere but decided that wasn’t the driving factor in his next move.”

