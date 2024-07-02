Appeal to trace girl, 14, missing from Dundee

Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a 14-year-old girl missing from Dundee.

Chloe Abbott, 14, was last seen in the South Road area at around 9.30pm on Monday.

She is described as being around 5ft 1ins, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie.

Police Constable Steven Hosie said: “Concerns are growing for Chloe’s welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.

“If you have seen Chloe or know where she might be then please get in touch.

“If Chloe hears about this appeal we would urge her to let us know she is safe and well.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3636 of Monday, July 1, 2024.