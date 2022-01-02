‘Fitting tribute’: Speaker defends Tony Blair knighthood

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Speaker of the House of Commons says all former prime ministers should be given a knighthood, after defending the decision to honour Tony Blair.

Sir Tony, who is the longest-serving Labour prime minister, is to be made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter 14 years after leaving Downing Street.

However political opponents have criticised the decision because of Blair’s legacy of his invasion of Iraq in 2003, with almost 140,000 people signing a petition calling for him to be stripped of the honour.

However Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says this honour is a “fitting tribute” to the former prime minister, and says all former PMs should be awarded for doing “one of the toughest jobs in the world”.

What is the honour?

The Most Noble Order of the Garter was founded in 1348 by King Edward III of England, and is the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry.

Awarded for significant public service, there are now 21 non-royal companions in the order out of a maximum of 24.

The last person to receive this honour was Blair’s predecessor Sir John Major.

Others to be given this honour in The Queen’s New Year Honours are Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and former Labour cabinet member Lady Amos, who becomes the first black person to be honoured in this way.

The honour is usually for life and although normally announced on St George’s Day in April, can be handed out at any other point in the year.

‘They should all be offered that knighthood’

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Lindsay said: “Whatever people might think, it is one of the toughest jobs in the world, and I think it is respectful and it is the right thing to do, whether it is to Tony Blair or to David Cameron.

“They should all be offered that knighthood when they finish as prime minister.

“If you have been prime minister of this country, I do believe the country should recognise the service given.

“You finish in the office and when you’ve finished it is the respect that we give to those prime ministers.”

This call would see prime ministers in office since Tony Blair, including Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May, given the same honour from The Queen.

Thousands call for honour to be stripped

Sir Lindsay’s comments come after a backlash to Sir Blair’s honour.

The Daily Mail has reported military mothers who lost their children in Afghanistan have described the knighthood as the “ultimate insult” and as “masking a mockery” of their deaths.

A petition has also been set up calling for current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask The Queen to have this honour removed.

Andy Scott, who set up the petition, said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflict.

“For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

“Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty The Queen.”