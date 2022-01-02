Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

‘Fitting tribute’: Speaker defends Tony Blair knighthood

By Rachel Amery
January 2 2022, 11.13am Updated: January 2 2022, 11.38am
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair

The Speaker of the House of Commons says all former prime ministers should be given a knighthood, after defending the decision to honour Tony Blair.

Sir Tony, who is the longest-serving Labour prime minister, is to be made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter 14 years after leaving Downing Street.

However political opponents have criticised the decision because of Blair’s legacy of his invasion of Iraq in 2003, with almost 140,000 people signing a petition calling for him to be stripped of the honour.

However Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says this honour is a “fitting tribute” to the former prime minister, and says all former PMs should be awarded for doing “one of the toughest jobs in the world”.

What is the honour?

The Most Noble Order of the Garter was founded in 1348 by King Edward III of England, and is the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry.

Awarded for significant public service, there are now 21 non-royal companions in the order out of a maximum of 24.

The last person to receive this honour was Blair’s predecessor Sir John Major.

Others to be given this honour in The Queen’s New Year Honours are Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and former Labour cabinet member Lady Amos, who becomes the first black person to be honoured in this way.

Lady Amos, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and former Prime Minister Tony Blair have all received the honour

The honour is usually for life and although normally announced on St George’s Day in April, can be handed out at any other point in the year.

‘They should all be offered that knighthood’

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Lindsay said: “Whatever people might think, it is one of the toughest jobs in the world, and I think it is respectful and it is the right thing to do, whether it is to Tony Blair or to David Cameron.

“They should all be offered that knighthood when they finish as prime minister.

“If you have been prime minister of this country, I do believe the country should recognise the service given.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP

“You finish in the office and when you’ve finished it is the respect that we give to those prime ministers.”

This call would see prime ministers in office since Tony Blair, including Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May, given the same honour from The Queen.

Thousands call for honour to be stripped

Sir Lindsay’s comments come after a backlash to Sir Blair’s honour.

The Daily Mail has reported military mothers who lost their children in Afghanistan have described the knighthood as the “ultimate insult” and as “masking a mockery” of their deaths.

A petition has also been set up calling for current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask The Queen to have this honour removed.

Andy Scott, who set up the petition, said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflict.

“For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

“Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty The Queen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier