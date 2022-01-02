Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: Playing Napoleon as the bagpipes, a rare piece

By Norman Watson
January 2 2022, 11.15am
Highlander with Napoleon bagpipes, £1975 (John Howard at Heritage Antiques).
Highlander with Napoleon bagpipes, £1975 (John Howard at Heritage Antiques).

For a Scottish start-of-year item, I turn to an unlikely source.

That is John Howard, the antique English pottery specialist, who is based at Heritage Antiques, Woodstock in Oxfordshire.

From Mr Howard comes an English creamware pottery tankard with a depiction of a Highlander playing bagpipes formed as Napoleon.

You won’t be surprised to learn that it dates from around 1800 when Napoleon was Public Enemy No 1 on this side of the Channel.

Bonaparte as the bagpipes

The creamware tankard is decorated with an underglaze transfer print which is coloured and shows a Highlander playing the bagpipes in the form of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The Highlander expresses a smiling delight at the predicament of ‘Bony’, who is upside down with his two legs over his right shoulder.

This satirical piece was made to commemorate the victory over the French at Alexandria, Egypt in 1801, where the 42nd Regiment of the Royal Highlanders gleefully captured the colours of Napoleon’s Invincibles.

The ‘Gallant Forty-Twa’

After capturing the standard, the ‘Gallant Forty-Twa,’ who had besieged Cairo and then Alexandria, helped to expel the French forces from Egypt.

The print shows pyramids in the background and has two verses in a painted script.

The first, ‘An old performer playing on a new instrument, or one of the 42nd touching the Invincible’.

And the second from a bubble from Napoleon’s mouth, which is singing the verse the Highlander is piping, comes the national anthem, ‘God save Great George our King, Long live our noble King, God save the King.’

Some 4.75 inches high with a wee bit of wear commensurate with its age, this whimsical but historic tankard carries a price tag of £1975.

By the way, it is exceptionally rare.

